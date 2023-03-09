9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 10 Spoilers: Firefighter Down?

9-1-1 returns soon after a lengthy hiatus, and while the midseason didn't leave us on a crazy cliffhanger, there were still many dangling plot points hanging out there.

Madney prepared to go all in on a new house, while Bobby was left reeling after his sponsor's untimely death.

9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 10 promises to dive deeper into the mystery and afford us time with Maddie and Chimney's extended families.

The premiere promo also leaves us anxious as a lightning storm threatens to leave one of LA's finest in danger.

Bobby's Investigation

Much of 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 9 revolved around Wendell's death, a person who was extremely important to Bobby.

Even though Bobby could sense something was wrong when he showed up at his house, he didn't realize that he would soon be saying goodbye to his longtime friend for good.

The circumstances behind Wendell's death were a bit hard for Bobby to understand, and when he found himself at the drug rehabilitation center near the spot Wendell was found, he was unable to get any answers.

As EP Kristen Reidel told us when we spoke to her shortly before the midseason finale, "I think that his going into investigative mode is a sort of way for him to focus and channel his grief into a plan of action. And we will see that in the back half of the season.

The investigation will continue because it's very important to Bobby to know what happened to Wendell and to understand how he ended up in that field."

Bobby has always been someone to go all in, and we expect him to be ingratiated in the investigation.

But is it possible that he could end up in over his head? And will the answers he's seeking afford him any relief?

Athena and May Team Up

The Grant-Nash crew is very close, and it's not surprising to see Athena and May stepping in to help Bobby get the answers he's seeking.

Undercover work isn't easy, and it's not something Athena typically does. But she's a shrewd investigator, and between her and May, it's easy to see them making inroads once they get in the building.

But again, they're all riding a slippery slope as they venture into unknown territory. They could be dealing with some dangerous things if there's a deeper mystery behind Wendell's death.

O Brother, Where Art Thou?

Albert is back! And this time, he's not coming from across town but from Korea.

Whether or not we knew he was in Korea is neither here nor there, but he's in town to visit his brother, and what should be a nice family reunion may turn out to be anything but when he comes with a surprise in tow.

One has to think this surprise is a person, and the most obvious guess would be their father, though perhaps they'll throw a curveball at us, and it will be something else entirely.

Either way, it will be good to see Albert back on-screen and see the brothers together again.

The Buckley Parents Are Back!

It's been a long while since we've seen the Buckley parents, and their last visit wasn't exactly a nice one. We know all about the complicated relationship they have with their children, and it's understandable Maddie would be dreading their arrival.

With the "murder house" now her and Chimney's, it could be the first time she's having guests over, and that alone is nerve-wracking, but you add in the complex emotions Maddie has toward her parents, and her feeling overwhelmed is pretty much a given.

Thankfully, Maddie will have Chimney by her side, and we have to imagine Buck will also be around. There's no way the Buckley parents come into town and don't spend time with him as well. Right?

But what this impending visit turns into is anyone's guess.

A 'Dry' Storm Brings A Lot of Heat

9-1-1 has gotten away from the massive emergency at the top of the season, but they've decided to include one here, as Los Angeles will see a series of dry thunderstorms, which will produce emergencies that keep the 118 plenty busy.

The promo shows a lot of dark skies and crackling lightning which can't lead to anything good.

Emergencies are always at the heart of 9-1-1, and it's something they've always done so well.

We're preparing ourselves for high-stakes rescues, likely pushing the 118 to their limit. But there's no one else you want on your side when things are tough.

Will Lightning Strike Twice?

The biggest takeaway from the promo was the image of lightning striking while the 118 was out in the field, leaving a firefighter dangling from the ladder and another flung to the ground.

Considering earlier in the clip that we see Buck on the ladder, all signs point to him being the one who falls and finds himself in incredible danger. But just how much danger?

One thing we do know is that all won't be known when the premiere comes to a close.

As Reidel previously told us, "The end of the first episode kind of goes out on a big cliffhanger, and then the second episode is a little kind of trippy. And I hope everybody will enjoy it because I think it's a lot of fun and also emotional."

We're not ready to see Buck, or anyone else from the 118, in danger again. But we are looking forward to seeing how the show steps out of its comfort zone in giving us a follow-up episode that's certain to be one of a kind.

It's shaping up to be an exhilarating and jampacked hour of the FOX hit.

What do you guys think will happen during the premiere?

Let me know all your thoughts in the comments!

9-1-1 returns on March 6th at 8/7c on FOX. And don't forget to watch 9-1-1 online via TV Fanatic.

You can follow our reviews here for the rest of the season!

Whitney Evans is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.