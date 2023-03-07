Watch 9-1-1 Online: Season 6 Episode 10

Who might be dead?

On 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 10, the drama intensified as Buck and the team arrived on a beach and a thunderstorm kicked off.

With lives on the line, the 118 had to make some big decisions to save lives.

Carrying Him To Safety - 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 10

Meanwhile, Athena and May went undercover at the rehab facility to help Bobby with his investigation into his sponsor's mysterious death.

Elsewhere, Maddie dreaded her parents' visit to her and Chimney's new and unfinished house.

9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 10 Quotes

Albert: Look at that. Almost looks like a family, doesn't it? Is it so bad to be all together?
Chimney: Look, there is no good that could come from Pop being back in my life, okay, Albert.
Albert: Then keep him out. We're just visiting anyway.

Buck: No rain. Where the hell did it come from?
Eddie: I don't know. Really hope it doesn't strike twice, though.

9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 10 Photos

Carrying Him To Safety (Regular) - 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 10
Carrying Him To Safety - 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 10
A Beach Disaster - 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 10
Chimney & Hen Get Prepared - 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 10
Unimpressed Hen - 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 10
Chimney & The Ladder - 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 10
