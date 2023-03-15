BEEF Trailer: A Road Rage Incident Puts Ali Wong on a Collision Course With Steven Yeun

Ali Wong and Steven Yeun are engaged in a feud for the ages in the official trailer for BEEF.

Netflix previously announced that the dark comedy will premiere on April 6, 2023, and now, we have the full-length trailer.

"Beef follows the aftermath of a road rage incident between two strangers," according to the official description.

"Danny Cho (Steven Yeun), a failing contractor with a chip on his shoulder, goes head-to-head with Amy Lau (Ali Wong), a self-made entrepreneur with a picturesque life."

"The increasing stakes of their feud unravel their lives and relationships in this darkly comedic and deeply moving series."

The trailer showcases the lengths the pair are willing to go to in order to get one over on the other.

The problem? The hatred -- or obsession -- with one another could consume them.

There are several points in which they could end this feud, but neither of them wants to be the one to, you know, end it.

That would be a sign of defeat.

The trailer certainly captures the dark comedy that will drive the conflict throughout the series.

The cast is rounded out by Joseph Lee (George), Young Mazino (Paul), David Choe (Isaac), and Patti Yasutake (Fumi).

The recurring cast includes Maria Bello (Jordan Forster), Ashley Park (Naomi), Justin H. Min, Mia Serafino, and Remy Holt (Junie).

BEEF landed a series order from Netflix in March 2021 and comes from A24 and Lee Sung Jin.

"Ali Wong, Steven Yeun, A24 and Netflix. It's a dream team, and I'm honored to be collaborating with them," the creator said at the time of the pickup, revealing that the basis for the show was a real-life incident.

"I'm also grateful to the guy who yelled at me in traffic three years ago. I did not let it go, and now we have a show."

Check out the official trailer.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.