Bel-Air Season 2 Episode 2 Review: Speaking the Truth

On Bel-Air Season 2 Episode 2, Will went overboard to try and impress Coach Doc at the expense of the Bel-Air team, which caused some friction between him and the rest of the team.

It is understandable to want to stand out but to do so at the expense of the larger picture makes one seem like a total douche, and even his charm could not save Will from appearing so.

The reason teams work so well is that everyone works together.

Remember when Taylor Swift said there's no I in a team? Truer words have never been spoken.

Nothing is as annoying as one team member thinking they are better or above others. And even when they indeed are the best, because someone always stands out, some level of humility is needed. It counts for nothing when the star has no one to support them or make them shine.

It was good that someone was willing to step up and call Will out on it. It's doubtful that he will hear them, however. He has his eye on the prize, and nothing will stop him.

'Speaking the Truth' made it clear that the deeper story is about the censorship of minorities and how the establishment silences anyone who goes against that.

All she's guilty of is exposing her students to books that are honest about race, sexuality, and American history.

After being reported for giving Ashley extra-curricular books, the school didn't deem it enough to reprimand Miss Hughes. They fired her.

This had a profound effect on Ashley.

Ashley was already coming into her own identity as a Queer Black child. Apart from her parents, Miss Hughes was the only other person who saw her. There is nothing as important for a kid as being seen.

Ashely also blamed herself, thinking that her actions were why Miss Hughes was fired.

Ashley: Wait, what's going on?

Miss Hughes: I am... I am no longer a teacher at Bel-Air Municipal.

It was inspiring how her parents were ready to intervene when they saw her suffering. Even though the meeting Vivian called didn't bear results immediately, at least it started a conversation.

The parents agreed there was a problem but weren't willing to address it directly.

In these situations, many parents feel as if it's not their problem because the issue doesn't

Vivian and Phillip looked into reducing Carlton's anti-anxiety meds. It seemed like such a relief for him not to think about the effects the meds would have on him, causing him more anxiety.

It remains to be seen whether this would be the best course of action as there seems to be a stressful situation developing with the BSU.

Having a narcissist for a business partner appeared to be the least of Hilary's concerns when Jazz demanded to know where their relationship stood. That was an important conversation because the truth sets you free, as they say.

As Hilary felt with Ivy, Jazz also felt like Hilary was using him. When Hilary introduced him to her parents, it was a step in the right direction, although it didn't solve their problems. Phillip and Vivian didn't seem excited that Hilary was dating him.

That might have been because of the good ol' classism or just a parent's reaction. Jazz hasn't done much to impress them. The Banks expect absolute excellence, and I don't think running a record store was impressive enough to Phillip.

Hilary: Well, I thought maybe you'd wanna have lunch with me and my boyfriend.

Phillip: Your boyfriend?

Vivian: Jazz? What? Wow.

Jazz: Mr. and Mrs. D. How's it going? How's it going?

Vivian: Of course we would. This is wonderful. Jazz. Isn't it, Phil?

Phillip: Yeah.

Will and Carlton's brotherhood seemed to deepen, as nothing makes a relationship stronger than mutual secrets.

Like on Bel-Air Season 2 Episode 1, seeing them together was a welcome alternative. It was also scary because if it happens they have one of their random fights over something basic, it will be worse.

They snuck out to attend a rave and enjoyed a fun time.

That rave raised a lot of red flags.

It was pretty suspicious how the scout just so happened to be at the same rave as his niece. Wasn't he too old to be in such a place?

The more I think about it, the more I see a nefarious plan.

Coach Doc: Hopefully, that experience shaped you into someone who can handle hard truths instead of soft lies.

Will: Yo, whatever you got to say, just hit me with it.

Coach Doc: That fancy Bel-Air team got you and your game soft.

We already know the coach is more interested in Will's family than in Will. What if he is using Jackie to keep tabs on Will and keep him close?

Jackie was the one who approached Will and was pretty straightforward with her intentions with him.

He seemed to work overtime to separate Will from his team. You cannot serve two masters at once. The Bel-Air team won't keep giving him a pass, and they might boot him. That might be just what the coach wants.

'Speaking the Truth' saw Geoffrey make up with his boss and return to work.

I am still not convinced that Will's father gave up on him. With his rising basketball career, someone as opportunistic as his dad will want a piece of the fortune.

I have a theory that Geoffrey is working with him, and they are trying to find a way to drive a wedge between Will and the Banks.

Carlton and the BSU planned a protest to get Mrs. Hughes back into Bel-Air.

They say to take what you want without permission and ask for forgiveness later. No one has perfected that art more than Will.

He went against his team again, and I'll be damned if they still let him play.

With a looming protest and a couple of suspicious characters in the mix, "Speaking the Truth" progressed the story further, and we can't wait to see what is to come.

