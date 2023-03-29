Blue Bloods Renewed for Season 14, But Will the Entire Cast Return?

We finally have some good news to report about the future of Blue Bloods.

The hit CBS procedural has scored a renewal for Season 14!

CBS broke the news Wednesday that came after weeks of uncertainty.

"BLUE BLOODS has dominated Friday nights since its premiere and remained an important anchor for CBS' winning lineup," said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment.

"Led by the outstanding Tom Selleck and an incredible cast and creative team, viewers continue to embrace the Reagans, their law enforcement family and the series' dramatic storytelling."

"We can't wait to pull a chair up to the Reagan family dinner table for another fantastic season."

Blue Bloods Season 13 is Friday's #1 primetime program and the #3 broadcast drama with 9.54 million viewers.

With live +35-day multiplatform viewing, the series scores more than 11 million viewers an episode.

Since the show's premiere on Friday, Sept. 24, 2010, the series has always maintained its #1 position at 10:00 p.m., leading the Network's top-rated Friday night lineup.

Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez, and Vanessa Ray star.

Kevin Wade, Siobhan Byrne-O'Connor, Ian Biederman, and Dan Truly serve as executive producers.

When Blue Bloods missed out on a renewal at CBS alongside several other series earlier this year, there were questions about whether Blue Bloods could eke out another renewal.

In order to make a renewal feasible, the cast and producers agreed to take salary reductions, according to Deadline.

As of now, the entire cast is set to return for Season 14, so hopefully, that will remain the same until production gets underway.

Blue Bloods joins the previously announced renewals of NCIS, 60 Minutes, CSI: Vegas, NCIS: HAWAI'I, Survivor, The Amazing Race, Tough as Nails, Lingo, 48 Hours, and Ghosts.

Additional renewals include The Neighborhood, So Help Me Todd, Bob ♥ Abishola, Fire Country, Young Sheldon, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, FBI: International, and The Equalizer.

S.W.A.T., East New York, and True Lies have not yet landed renewals.

