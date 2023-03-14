CBS Sets Finale Dates for Blue Bloods, Fire Country, NCIS, and 16 More Shows

It's almost time to say goodbye to your favorite CBS shows for the season.

The Eye network on Tuesday shared season/series finale dates for its programming roster.

CBS has yet to decide on renewals for S.W.A.T., East New York, Blue Bloods, and True Lies.

A Troubled Foster Kid - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 14

True Lies Season 1 has not had the best start in the ratings, with the other three shows standing much better chances at renewals.

Blue Bloods should be renewed.

A Murder Gone Cold - Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 15

The numbers are strong, but a renewal will come down to whether a deal can be reached that makes sense financially.

Check out the list of finale dates below.

Thursday, May 11

8:30-9 pm: GHOSTS (Season 2 finale)

Biographer - Ghosts Season 2 Episode 16

Friday, May 12

8-9 pm: S.W.A.T. (Part 1 of Season 6 finale)

Sunday, May 14

9-10 pm: EAST NEW YORK (Season 1 finale)

10-11 pm: NCIS: LOS ANGELES (Part 1 of series finale)

Roll Call - East New York Season 1 Episode 16

Monday, May 15

10-11 pm: NCIS: HAWAI'I (Part 1 of Season 2 finale)

Wednesday, May 17

9-11 pm: TRUE LIES (Two-part Season 1 finale)

Thursday, May 18

8-9 pm: YOUNG SHELDON (Season 6 finale)

9-10 pm: SO HELP ME TODD (Season 1 finale)

10-11 pm: CSI: VEGAS (Season 2 finale)

Looking for Killer - CSI: Vegas Season 2 Episode 16

Friday, May 19

8-9 pm: S.W.A.T. (Part 2 of Season 6 finale)

9-10 pm: FIRE COUNTRY (Season 1 finale)

10-11 pm: BLUE BLOODS (Season 13 finale)

Sunday, May 21

8-9 pm: THE EQUALIZER (Season 3 finale)

9-10 pm: NCIS: LOS ANGELES (Part 2 of series finale)

AI Mystery - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 13

Monday, May 22

8-8:30 pm: THE NEIGHBORHOOD (Season 5 finale)

8:30-9 pm: BOB ♥ ABISHOLA (Season 4 finale)

9-10 pm: NCIS (Season 20 finale)

10-11 pm: NCIS: HAWAI'I (Part 2 of Season 2 finale)

Shooting of C.O. - FBI Season 5 Episode 16

Tuesday, May 23

8-9 pm: FBI (Season 5 finale; 100th episode)

9-10 pm: FBI: INTERNATIONAL (Season 2 finale)

10-11 pm: FBI: MOST WANTED (Season 4 finale)

Wednesday, May 24

8-11 pm: SURVIVOR (Three-hour Cycle 44 finale)

What are your thoughts on the finale dates?

Which of the bubble shows do you want to return?

The CW Cheat Sheet: With a Brand Refresh on the Horizon, Will Any Shows Survive?
Start Gallery

