CBS Sets Finale Dates for Blue Bloods, Fire Country, NCIS, and 16 More Shows

It's almost time to say goodbye to your favorite CBS shows for the season.

The Eye network on Tuesday shared season/series finale dates for its programming roster.

CBS has yet to decide on renewals for S.W.A.T., East New York, Blue Bloods, and True Lies.

True Lies Season 1 has not had the best start in the ratings, with the other three shows standing much better chances at renewals.

Blue Bloods should be renewed.

The numbers are strong, but a renewal will come down to whether a deal can be reached that makes sense financially.

Check out the list of finale dates below.

Thursday, May 11

8:30-9 pm: GHOSTS (Season 2 finale)

Friday, May 12

8-9 pm: S.W.A.T. (Part 1 of Season 6 finale)

Sunday, May 14

9-10 pm: EAST NEW YORK (Season 1 finale)

10-11 pm: NCIS: LOS ANGELES (Part 1 of series finale)

Monday, May 15

10-11 pm: NCIS: HAWAI'I (Part 1 of Season 2 finale)

Wednesday, May 17

9-11 pm: TRUE LIES (Two-part Season 1 finale)

Thursday, May 18

8-9 pm: YOUNG SHELDON (Season 6 finale)

9-10 pm: SO HELP ME TODD (Season 1 finale)

10-11 pm: CSI: VEGAS (Season 2 finale)

Friday, May 19

8-9 pm: S.W.A.T. (Part 2 of Season 6 finale)

9-10 pm: FIRE COUNTRY (Season 1 finale)

10-11 pm: BLUE BLOODS (Season 13 finale)

Sunday, May 21

8-9 pm: THE EQUALIZER (Season 3 finale)

9-10 pm: NCIS: LOS ANGELES (Part 2 of series finale)

Monday, May 22

8-8:30 pm: THE NEIGHBORHOOD (Season 5 finale)

8:30-9 pm: BOB ♥ ABISHOLA (Season 4 finale)

9-10 pm: NCIS (Season 20 finale)

10-11 pm: NCIS: HAWAI'I (Part 2 of Season 2 finale)

Tuesday, May 23

8-9 pm: FBI (Season 5 finale; 100th episode)

9-10 pm: FBI: INTERNATIONAL (Season 2 finale)

10-11 pm: FBI: MOST WANTED (Season 4 finale)

Wednesday, May 24

8-11 pm: SURVIVOR (Three-hour Cycle 44 finale)

What are your thoughts on the finale dates?

Which of the bubble shows do you want to return?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.