Derek Hough Praises Sister Julianne Hough Amid Dancing With the Stars Shake-Up

In case you haven't heard, Dancing With the Stars is having another massive shakeup.

After Tyra Banks announced her departure as co-host after three seasons, the Disney+ reality series announced Julianne Hough, who previously served as a pro dancer and judge, would take over.

On the show, she will co-host alongside Alfonso Ribeiro.

Julianne's brother, Derek Hough, will also return as a judge alongside Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

Derek shared his support for his sister's return in an interview with Entertainment Tonight this week.

"You know, it makes sense," Derek explained.

"I mean Julianne is an alum, you know. She's won the show twice. She's a part of the family, you know what I mean?"

"And so when I heard the news too, I was like, 'That makes sense.'"

"I've known for like a few days, but it still was relatively new to me and I was like, 'That's perfect,'" he added.

Banks broke the news of her own exit in an interview with TMZ, revealing her intention to focus on her businesses.

"I feel it's really time for me to focus on my business and my entrepreneurship, and also producing more TV — but behind the scenes," Banks dished to the outlet.

"I think it's time to graduate from the dance floor to the stock market floor ... from the ballroom to the boardroom!"

As for Julianne, the returning star shared a statement with Variety, revealing her excitement about returning.

"It is such an honor to be rejoining 'Dancing with the Stars' as co-host," Julianne said.

"The show holds such a special place in my heart from the many years and different roles I have had the privilege of being a part of."

"The incredible team that brings the ballroom to life every night has been my family for the past 17 years."

"I am so excited to reunite with Alfonso, Carrie Ann, Bruno, Derek, the unbelievably talented pros, and the amazing cast on the dance floor," the star continued.

"The energy is magnetic every time you step foot in to the ballroom and I can't wait to feel it again — and of course to share it all with the absolute best and most loyal fans — for another exciting season."

A premiere date for Dancing With the Stars Season 32 has not been set.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.