Fatal Attraction Teaser Trailer: Joshua Jackson and Lizzy Caplan Begin an Affair To Remember

Bringing iconic franchises back is par for the course these days, and Paramount's take on Fatal Attraction looks very watchable.

The official trailer dropped Wednesday morning, and the casting alone makes it worth tuning in.

The series stars Joshua Jackson as Dan Gallagher, Lizzy Caplan as Alex Forrest, Amanda Peet as Beth Gallagher, and Alyssa Jirrels as Ellen Gallagher.

Also starring is Toby Huss as Mike Gerard, Reno Wilson as Detective Earl Brooker, and Brian Goodman as Arthur Tomlinson.

Fatal Attraction "is a deep-dive reimagining of the classic psychosexual thriller and '80s cultural touchstone," Paramount+ teases.

The new series will explore fatal attraction and the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes toward strong women, personality disorders, and coercive control.

In the official trailer, we witness the tension rising between Dan and Alex in an elevator as the latter wonders what will happen if they bring the elevator to a grinding halt.

Things get hot and heavy between the pair throughout the trailer, but it becomes as clear as day that Alex might be a bit obsessed with Dan.

The trailer's closing scene shows Dan returning home to find Alex speaking to his wife before revealing that they already know each other.

It's quite the scene, and if it's the shape of things to come when the series premieres, we are so on board.

The series premieres Sunday, April 30, with three episodes exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., and Canada.

The series will premiere the following day in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and France.

The premiere date in South Korea will be announced at a later date.

Following the premiere, new episodes of the eight-episode season will be available to stream weekly on Sundays in the U.S. and Canada, and on Mondays in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and France.

The final two episodes will be available to stream on Sunday, May 28.

Check out the full-length trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.