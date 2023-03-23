Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 11 Review: Training Day

Grey's Anatomy is not letting up with its timely and ongoing take on the overturning of Roe v. Wade and the ramifications of it, and it's commendable.

Addison returned for Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 11, and it was a powerful installment, as well as Kim Raver's noteworthy directorial debut on the series.

And with that cliffhanger, it just knocks the wind out of you.

Grey's has done a fantastic job of both being bold and unapologetic with their putting the spotlight on women's health issues and managing to do so without feeling preachy or inorganic.

They've been depicting every aspect of what this federal decision does and has been doing for women nationwide. They're using their stories as an educational tool and an act of resistance.

No one is a better face for this battle, capturing all the heartache, despair, righteous anger, frustration, and more than Addison Montgomery.

It's a relief that not only has the show and Kate Walsh collaborated for the reprisal of this role, but they're putting this character and this phenomenal actress to good use.

My heart instantly ached when Addison returned to the hospital for that clinic day. You could visibly see that she was not the same woman who got in that PRT truck, wide-eyed, determined, and passionate about her mission.

Addison was a shell of herself, this woman who had seen things she shouldn't have and had her entire life disrupted because she's taken on the brave role of advocating for women's health rights and doing everything possible as one of the top OBGYNs in the country.

The entire hour, you could see how sullen she looked and sense that whatever had been happening on the road in the months she was away had fundamentally changed her beyond recognition.

But it wasn't until that scene with Bailey, a fantastic one -- easily the best of the hour, that we got a feel for where Addison's head is in all of this and what she's endured.

And it's terrifying. We got a taste of what things were like when it became apparent that she was the reason that there were so many rioters who showed up because they figured out her location via a photo posted.

But nothing compares to how exposed Addison is on the road. She's dealt with vandalism and threats. She possesses a freaking bulletproof vest. She recounted stories of colleagues who were getting acid thrown in their faces.

Her family isn't safe and had to relocate because her address and number got leaked, and people have responded to it.

It's a terrifying, horrific, vile experience for a medical professional to endure because of those who disagree with what they're doing.

It's moments like that, when you hear the very real accounts that Addison got to be a voice for via this series, or when you see Blue lying on the floor after taking a brick to the head, or an actual pregnant woman and Addison face the brunt of someone PLOWING THEM DOWN, that you can't fathom why at large the anti-abortion movement is referenced as "pro-life" rather than "pro-birth."

You can't make that type of argument in one breath if you're actively harming and destroying actual lives or turning a blind eye to the harm caused to lives.

Addison Montgomery, huddled in the corner of a supply closet, is not what anyone wants to see, and your heart aches for her.

And to know that there are actual medical professionals and others on the front lines as she is, enduring this, risking their lives fighting like this, it's just enough to move you beyond words.

Just when it seemed like Addison had run out of steam, she showed she had that fight again when she accompanied the rest of the Vagina Squad (Addison, Carina, and Jo) and Bailey together like that was epic) delivering a baby.

Because what they do is so much more than just abortions. It's an all-encompassing issue affecting all facets of women's healthcare. You can't just excise the most offensive part and not consider the ramifications on nearly half the population.

Hearing the lengths, this galaxy of badass women went to to help the pregnant mom was enough to put a smile on Addison's face and renew her fighting spirit. It served as a reminder of why she was doing all of this.

She was in no way prepared for how bad things would get for her, but those are the moments that make it worth it.

It was such a powerful scene to see these women help another powerful woman deliver a strong little girl who'll have to face the same bullshit issues the rest of women have to deal with in this world, but it's worth it anyway.

And it was lovely to see that we had one friend who wanted a child and was content with helping another get a medical abortion because she was not ready for parenthood.

Everyone has a choice, and there are many reasons why someone makes the ones they do. And I've lost track of how many medical abortions Grey's Anatomy has depicted this season, but it has to be a freaking record.

It wasn't up to the veterans, like Kate Walsh, who again slayed her performance in this to give us powerful moments.

Mika also had a standout one when she reassured the student that it shouldn't be like this in the first place. They shouldn't have to hide what they do or anything of the sort. With a speech like that and her passion, you wonder if she, one of the most unexpected choices, may show a genuine interest in becoming an OBGYN.

She saw firsthand how badass the Vagina Squad is, and Mika is nothing if not badass.

The shocking moment of the hour was the individual plowing down that pregnant student. It seems like both she and Addison will be in some real danger.

However, the student took the brunt of that hit and feels like the person whose life will be in jeopardy.

Nevertheless, the mere thought of her or Addison fighting for their lives because of a "peaceful pro-life protestor" is enough to have one on edge until the next installment.

Elsewhere in the hour, they managed to deliver some solid storylines that were compelling in their own right and could hold their own.

Nick was back, too, and he's still one of the best mentors they've ever depicted on this series. I appreciate what he represents as a doctor, someone who learns differently than others, neurodivergent in ways that aren't glamorous and linked to genius-- like it is with Maggie.

It took him multiple times to get where he is as a transplant surgeon, and he's the perfect person to speak to people like Lucas.

It's refreshing to have someone like Nick on a series that notoriously celebrates the cream of the crop and more traditional definitions of "smart."

Lucas was also struggling with Mer's absence in an unexpected way. One hadn't even considered that her departure would make him feel inadequate again as he suffers from being a Nepo baby with Impostor Syndrome.

He often feels like the weakest of the brood with the most to prove, given that his entire family is legacy doctors. And that easily flusters him. But you can also tell that, like Nick, Lucas learns and takes things in differently.

He got too preoccupied with the gas bill situation and felt as if he had let his roommates down, and there's probably more to that situation than that.

It could be another way he's having difficulty because of Simone. But it also can be something else entirely. Lucas is a character who always has to find his footing, but he's great with patients.

He had such a great approach with Jessica. And that was such a difficult case. Her mother was a pain in the ass who couldn't respect that Jessica cared about RJ's well-being as much as she did her own.

Yes, she wants and needs the lung, but she also wants the man she loves to be okay. It must've struck Lucas somehow that even though this girl's mother thought RJ was a screwup, Jessica was utterly devoted and loved RJ, and he was perfect to her.

It's what he could have with Simone once she gets her head out of her behind and drops the fiance she's only marrying because he's familiar and stable.

Simone has some reasons supporting why she'd crave and be drawn to that, but she doesn't love this man. And moving up her wedding to him won't get rid of the feelings she has for Lucas.

I must shout out to Jules for seeing through things and for the hilarious commentary.

Owen and Winston always make a good team, even if Owen was a total ass when he returned. But he's back in his element and thriving, so that's something.

And Winston often shows why he's great at what he does, which only highlights the ridiculousness of Maggie's issue with him.

Teddy: What is going on?

Meanwhile, despite Kim Raver's spin in the director chair on a powerful installment that was beautifully handled, we still got some great Teddy content. She's finally settling into the role of Chief, and she's a natural at it despite her rocky start. I love that for her.

Over to you, Grey's Fanatics. Will Addison be okay? Are you eager for the second part? Sound off below.

Training Day Review

Jasmine Blu is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.