Jonathan Majors Arrested For Alleged Assault, Lovecraft Country Actor Denies Any Wrongdoing

Lovecraft Country and Marvel actor Jonathan Majors was arrested on Saturday, March 25, following an alleged domestic violence dispute.

"A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female," the New York Police Department explained Saturday statement to Variety.

"The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident."

"The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition."

The police statement listed potential charges: "strangulation," "assault," and "harassment."

After Majors was taken into custody, his representative denied the claims leveled against him.

"He has done nothing wrong," a spokesperson told Variety.

"We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up."

In a statement to Indiewire, Majors' criminal defense attorney Priya Chaudhry maintained the Creed III star's innocence.

"Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is probably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows."

"We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently."

The statement said that the evidence "includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations."

"All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever."

"Unfortunately, this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday," the statement continues.

"The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested. We expect these charges to be dropped soon."

Majors can currently be seen on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Creed III.

He is perhaps best known for his breakthrough role on HBO's one-and-done Lovecraft Country.

He followed that up with an appearance in Loki and is set to be a big part of the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actor will appear in upcoming movies Avengers: Secret Wars and The Kang Dynasty.

