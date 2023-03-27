Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice Go to War in Shocking RHONJ Midseason Trailer

As has been well-publicized over the last year, Teresa Giudice is once again at odds with her brother and sister-in-law.

If you watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey online, you know the past between Teresa, Joe Gorga, and Melissa Gorga has been filled with drama.

In recent years, however, there was a surprising unity between them, which made many viewers wonder what happened to get the trio to such a good place.

Unfortunately, that didn't last very long, and, as the midseason trailer for the Bravo hit reveals, they will be feuding like it's going out of fashion in advance of Teresa's wedding to Luis Ruelas -- and likely longer.

We already know Melissa and Joe didn't attend Teresa's wedding, a development that shocked fans of the show.

Now, the series is catching up to the lead-up to the wedding, and it's not pretty.

In the wild trailer, Melissa reveals to Dolores Catania that she and Joe are contemplating missing the nuptials.

"How can I celebrate somebody else's marriage when they are constantly trying to destroy mine?" Melissa shares in the clip.

We then see a tearful Teresa explain that her "only sibling" is not attending the event.

Admittedly, based on the early drama on The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that Joe and Melissa would bail on the wedding.

For some reason, the relationship has fallen apart.

At various points throughout this season, Teresa has acted like things are fine between the siblings on-camera, but the Gorgas have felt differently.

As a fan since day one, it's tiring watching this drama go in so many circles, so hopefully the show finds a way to move beyond the sibling schtick if the series is renewed.

Thankfully, it looks like new additions to the cast, Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda, will be doing more heavy lifting in the back half of the season.

Adding new women into the mix is always risky, but Cabral and Fuda have been excellent additions to the cast.

Check out the new trailer below, and remember to watch episodes as they play out on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.