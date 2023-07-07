The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Feuding Sister-in-Laws Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga Locked in for Season 14

If you were hoping for The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 to be a reboot of sorts, we have some bad news.

The entire cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 has been invited back, including the friends of the housewives, People reports.

Teresa Giudice will return for her 14th season of the Bravo hit, but she'll again be joined by her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga.

In the lead-up to verbal offers going out to the cast, there were rumors that Giudice or Gorga would not be back to send the show in a different direction.

If you watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey online, you know Teresa has had a strained relationship with Melissa since their complicated dynamic first appeared on the show.

The good news, back then at least, was that they ironed out their issues, and the reality tv hit showed them in a good place for a couple of seasons.

Unfortunately, Teresa is, once again, estranged from her brother Joe Gorga and Melissa, a development that drove the conflict of the most tiring season to date.

Teresa cut ties with Joe and Melissa at the recent reunion, which hinted that their drama would no longer be the show's focus.

Sadly for fans ready for a change, ratings for the show reached their highest since 2016 in some demos, meaning producers believe fans are tuning in for the family drama.

All you have to do is take a look online at fan reactions.

The consensus seems to be that the show can't continue in its current form.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 was its most toxic yet, with threats being hurled at families of cast members and everything else you'd expect.

It's been tiring, to say the least.

Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Rachel Fuda, and Danielle Cabral will also return.

Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler will once again be Friends of the franchise.

It's possible that could change as the season begins filming.

It's not uncommon for a friend to get promoted to full-fledged housewife status and for a housewife to get a demotion.

It all comes down to how the producers feel about what's been filmed.

Personally, Fessler was a breath of fresh air and should be a full-time staple on the show.

Amidst all of the darkness, she brought some much-needed comic relief and held people accountable for their actions.

What are your thoughts on the casting news?

Hit the comments below.

RHONJ is set to return to Bravo in 2024.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.