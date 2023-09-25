RHONJ Shocker: Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral Suspended Following Physical Altercation

at .

There's chaos in the Garden State.

That is, if you're a fan of the wild antics on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Bravo's long-running series erupted in chaos earlier this month when a physical altercation brought filming to a halt.

Jennifer and Danielle - The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Page Six reports that Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral have been suspended following the incident.

The women were embroiled in a heated argument during an event hosted by OG star Teresa Giudice.

Jennifer Aydin on Season 13 - The Real Housewives of New Jersey

"Jennifer pushed Danielle during the argument and Danielle retaliated by crumpling her plastic cup and hurling it towards Jennifer's face, drawing blood," one insider alleges.

Another source claims that Aydin's injuries were not as described above and that she sustained "nothing more than a scratch when Cabral threw her beverage."

Moreover, the same source says that Jennifer didn't receive medical attention on-site.

"Jennifer only pushed Danielle because Danielle got in her face," another source told the outlet.

Danielle Cabral attends the Netflix's "Extraction 2" New York premiere

While details are sketchy about what was the topic of conversation that resulted in violence, we're surprised to report that Bravo has suspended both cast members.

If you watch The Real Housewives of New York City online, you know that Ramona Singer once threw a glass at costar Kristen Taekman's face and continued to be a series regular for eight more years... until Bravo realized the once-hot show needed the reboot treatment.

The franchise is a hotbed for toxic behavior, so forgive us for trying to comprehend that the network is stepping up to investigate this incident.

Neither Aydin nor Cabral are allowed to film -- even solo scenes -- until the results of an investigation into the incident by the network and production company Sirens Media are revealed.

Jennifer Aydin for Season 11 - The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Aydin has been with the show since The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9 in 2018, while Cabral joined the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 in 2023.

However, the pair became fast friends, so we're sure plenty of footage will explain how the relationship broke down between them.

The news comes around the time NBCUniversal is looking to update and bolster its workplace conduct guidelines for its ever-expanding roster of reality TV series.

RHONY alum Bethenny Frankel was reportedly working with lawyers earlier this year on a campaign for fair conditions for reality stars, which she dubbed a "reality reckoning."

Danielle Cabral attends The Gotham Ball presented by Food Bank

As for the RHONJ incident specifically, there's a good chance we won't hear much about it until the series returns in 2024.

It's rare for the network's iron-clad NDAs to allow its cast to spoil storylines in advance.

With the increased pressure on reality TV, there's a chance the incident won't even see the light of day.

Only time will tell.

Jennifer Aydin walks the runway wearing Michael Kuluva during Michael Kuluva New York Fashion Week 2024

What are your thoughts on the two cast members getting suspended?

Are you surprised about it?

Hit the comments below.

Remember, you can watch The Real Housewives of New Jersey online right here via TV Fanatic.

