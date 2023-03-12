Only Murders in the Building Season 3 Teaser Includes Meryl Streep, Paul Rudd, and a New Mystery

The robust cast of Only Murders in the Building gets even bigger in Season 3.

Hulu on Sunday dropped a teaser trailer for Only Murders in the Building, featuring Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd.

The teaser dropped during ABC's Oscars pre-show coverage, and it quite fittingly reveals the award-winning Streep's role.

Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) have a new case to crack.

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 concluded in 2022 with a flash-forward showing Ben's (Rudd) death during Oliver's new stage play.

"Is this really happening again?" Oliver asks, leading to the following response from Mabel:

"Well, you know, who are we without a homicide?"

Mabel makes a great point. Our true-crime podcast lovers have cracked two cases, so who are they without solving crimes?

Streep's presence in the trailer is felt immediately, and it looks like she's playing an actress.

"Oh my god, it's me," Streep says with a laugh in a scene for the show. "I'm sorry, it's me. Isn't it?"

Hulu has confirmed that Streep is set to appear in a guest-starring role, so she won't be around for the entire season, which is a shame.

Streep delivers showstopping performances at every turn, so we're intrigued to find out how she fits into the universe made famous by the series.

A premiere date for Only Murders in the Building Season 3 has not been revealed, but given that the wait between Only Murders in the Building Season 1 and Only Murders in the Building Season 2 was less than a year, we shouldn't have long to wait.

The first two seasons of Only Murders in the Building delivered compelling mysteries, and it looks like the third season will continue that trend.

In addition to Rudd and Streep, Ashley Park (Emily in Paris) and Jesse Williams (Grey's Anatomy) also join the stellar cast.

Take a look at the trailer below, and be sure to hit the comments with your thoughts and theories.

If the series has taught us anything, everyone loves killer theories!

