Perry Mason Season 2 Episode 2 Review: Chapter Ten

Injustice is always bad but worsens when prejudice comes into the mix.

Two young men were arrested in connection with the murder of Brooks on Perry Mason Season 2 Episode 2, and the circumstances surrounding the arrests couldn't be vaguer. This triggered Perry and Della to take their case when they realized the victims and their families were helpless without them.

Perry, who had been struggling with the direction his law firm had taken with their case choices, came alive at the prospect of ensuring someone was not abused by the law and jailed or murdered for a crime they didn't commit.

After the Dodson trial, Perry vowed not to take on criminal cases because they are emotionally taxing, and the victory from the Dodson case became useless a few months later.

But how could he not take this on in the face of such injustice?

This case is not easy, and it might be true that Perry has underestimated just how hard it will be. It is a case touching on every aspect of the city, from its corrupt cops and politicians to its classist and racist residents.

If there is anything the Gallardo brothers are guilty of, it's being brown in America.

This case is all the human and social evils tied together. It is an indictment of poverty and being brown. And to add fuel to the fire, it is a case of corruption.

In reviewing Perry Mason Season 2 Episode 1, we glossed over some people who had the motive to kill Brooks. And the list was not a short one.

The police didn't even bother to check into his business dealings or family matters because, in many cases, people have their spouses killed for many reasons.

They saw two poor brown men, and the chips oddly fell into place.

The least they could have done it to check out every potential suspect and make sure they were in the clear.

That was one of the first things Perry did. Visiting the boat had him cross paths with at least two suspects: the corrupt cops in business with Brooks and the waitress Brooks had turned into his sex doll.

To win this case, Perry must prove that the Gallardo brothers are innocent and that there are other suspects. He needs to show the judge -- who doesn't like him -- that other people could have committed the murder.

His biggest task will be to prove that they didn't kill him because all the evidence proves it impossible.

And for that, he was careful to take on the case when he was sure the evidence would support his claim.

The Gallardo brothers' plight didn't affect Perry only. Della realized how much disadvantaged they were when she visited their home. Clearly, they would never be able to raise money for a decent counsel in those conditions.

She sympathized with the women whose protectors and breadwinners were snatched from them.

Earlier, she had tried to sway the DA to be lenient on them, but he was playing politics.

Seeing how reanimated they both became was amazing when they realized there was a shot at winning the case.

Earlier, I hinted at the problems they must overcome and didn't exhaust them all.

Apart from a case tried in the court of public opinion through racist, classist, and emotions colored glasses, there is also a real danger for the defendants and their counsel with the involvement of dirty cops, politicians, and businessmen who don't have any qualms with killing.

Perry: You want in on this?

The case was handed over to a young Assistant DA who was very zealous in his prosecution and knew how to play into the judge's prejudices. He wasn't afraid to play dirty and was more than willing to leak information to the press, blindsiding Perry and Della.

The system had many moving parts, with the government controlling most of it. Evidence and witness tampering started even before the case kicked off properly.

Winning this case will require a lot of will and some good luck.

The case saw the reunion of Paul and Perry.

Paul was ready to join the good fight after the events past. He realized he'd been played for a fool when he was used to bring down a powerful Black man. The hardest thing about it was that at the back of his mind, he knew that might happen but let desperation get the better part of him.

He thought Perry had used him, which was why he was hesitant to take on any more jobs from him.

In their personal lives, Perry tried to catch up with his home life and realized his son was growing faster than he could keep up.

Della's first date with Anita was a thing to behold.

I don't know whether it's part of her game or she is genuinely like that, but I would be swept away by her charisma.

Not many people can make something as disinteresting as how Wendy found boxing interesting.

Gluttony is bad, and it appeared Mr. Grice had developed a taste for it. Even after ruining Mr. Patel's life, he didn't feel it was enough.

Perry and Della utilized this loophole to fund their pro bono case for the Gallardo brothers, and you know what? I'm in awe, inspired, and impressed. If he will make his money by robbing those under him, it's only fair that the money is utilized for something good.

"Chapter Ten" was a great episode that thickened the plot by expanding the narrative and making the conflicts bigger.

I found myself getting angry seeing how the cops, the public, and the justice system were treating those young men. However, when it comes to cases, I usually wait until I grasp all the facts before picking a side.

I have a feeling there is something about the Gallardos we don't know.

