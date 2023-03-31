Shemar Moore Revisits The Young and the Restless as S.W.A.T. Remains on the Bubble

Shemar Moore is revisiting one of his most iconic roles.

According to Deadline, Moore will return to Genoa City as Malcolm Winters for one episode as part of the soap's 50th birthday celebrations.

Shemar initially starred on the series from 1994-2005 and has returned to the role on multiple occasions.

He most recently returned in 2019 for special episodes that paid tribute to Kristoff St. John, who played his on-screen brother Neil.

As for what brings Malcolm back to town, Deadline notes that he's back to "connect with his daughter Lily (Christel Khalil) and nephews Devon (Bryton James) and Nate (Sean Dominic)."

The beloved daytime soap celebrated its 50th anniversary this week, and it's nice to know that the show will continue to tip the hat to the past later in the year.

Moore has remained with the CBS family since leaving the show.

He appeared as Derek Morgan on Criminal Minds from 2005-2017 and has starred on S.W.A.T. since 2017.

Unfortunately, the series is awaiting word on its fate as we head toward the conclusion of S.W.A.T. Season 6.

CBS has renewed the bulk of its slate, with S.W.A.T. being one of three dramas awaiting a renewal.

In a recent appearance on THR's TV's Top 5 Podcast, EP and former showrunner Shawn Ryan shared that despite the show's strong ratings, a renewal will come down to economics.

"Right now, it's up in the air whether S.W.A.T. will get picked up for a seventh season, and that has nothing to do with ratings," he shared. "S.W.A.T. right now is the No. 3 show, I think, or tied for third, for CBS in the demo," Ryan added.

"There's no reason why the show shouldn't be picked up other than the economics of the business are changing, and CBS and Sony [Pictures Television] will or will not figure out a way to economically make a seventh season work."

