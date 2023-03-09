Slasher: Ripper: A Dark and Gory Trailer for the Shudder and AMC+ Exclusive

It's been a while since we've had a good horror series to capture our attention.

Our wait will soon be over, as Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thrillers and the supernatural, released a new trailer today, and it's pretty juicy!

The long-awaited return of a successful franchise is only weeks away with the arrival of Slasher: Ripper.

Slasher: Ripper debuts with a two-episode premiere on Thursday, April 6 on Shudder and AMC+ with new episodes rolling out weekly on Thursdays.

Slasher: Ripper takes the franchise back in time to the late 19th century.

It follows Basil Garvey (Eric McCormack, Will and Grace), a charismatic tycoon whose success is only rivaled by his ruthlessness, as he oversees a city on the cusp of a new century, and a social upheaval that will see its streets run red with blood.

There’s a killer stalking the mean streets, but instead of targeting the poor and downtrodden like Jack the Ripper, The Widow is meting out justice against the rich and powerful.

The only person standing in the way of this killer is the newly promoted detective, Kenneth Rijkers, whose ironclad belief in justice may wind up being yet another victim of The Widow.

Slasher franchise alumni Paula Brancati, Gabriel Darku, Salvatore Antonio, Lisa Berry and Sabrina Grdevich join McCormack for the all-new installment.

Clare McConnell (Star Trek: Discovery), Thom Allison (Killjoys), Daniel Kash (Aliens), and Sadie Laflamme-Snow (The Way Home) round out the cast.

And what a cast it is!

Everyone involved is already on our radar, which makes Slasher: Ripper an even more exciting prospect.

The trailer is dark, scary, and gory, which always bodes well for horror.

Take a look at the full trailer below:

Developed and produced by Shaftesbury and created by Aaron Martin, the 8-episode series is executive produced by Martin, Showrunner Ian Carpenter, Christina Jennings, Scott Garvie, Thomas P. Vitale, and Director Adam MacDonald, with Producers Paige Haight and Erin Berry.

Slasher is produced in association with Shudder and Hollywood Suite.

So what do you think, Horror Fanatics?

Are you adding Slasher: Ripper to your list of must-see TV?

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.