The Good Lawyer: Kennedy McMann and Felicity Huffman Appear in Trailer for Good Doctor Spinoff

ABC's Good Doctor franchise could be expanding with The Good Lawyer.

The network will air the backdoor pilot for the spinoff on Monday, March 13, at 10 p.m.

ABC unveiled the official trailer for the special event on Monday, and it looks like an exciting entry in the franchise.

It will introduce viewers to Kennedy McMann and Felicity Huffman.

The backdoor pilot finds Dr. Shaun Murphy seeking legal representation to help with his case.

He puts his faith in Joni DeGroot (McMann), a young woman with obsessive compulsive disorder.

Joni is described as "the brilliant, funny and self-aware lawyer who is relatively new to her prestigious law firm when she takes Shaun's case."

"Living with OCD, Joni has never wanted to be treated differently. While her symptoms take a toll on her personal and professional life, her attention to detail allows her to see cases through a different lens."

Huffman plays Janet Stewart, who is described as "a highly regarded attorney and partner at the law firm with a fierce intellect and dry wit," according to the character breakdown.

"A seasoned veteran, Janet has represented Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff) in several legal matters over the years, so he turns to her to represent his beloved protégé."

"But when Shaun declares that he wants Joni to represent him, Janet is forced to let Joni take lead on the case."

The trailer certainly takes us into the universe of The Good Doctor from a very different angle.

ABC has not confirmed a series order for The Good Lawyer, and we probably won't get a definite answer until May.

But ABC has had success with franchises in the past and is relying heavily on Grey's Anatomy/Station 19 and The Rookie/Feds, so pairing up two hours of The Good Doctor universe could be a ratings winner.

Check out the trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Remember, you can watch The Good Doctor online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.