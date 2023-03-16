The Other Two Season 3: Premiere Date Revealed

We have some good news if you've been concerned about the cancellations at Warner Bros. Discovery's HBO Max:

The Other Two Season 3 has a premiere date!

The show returns with two episodes Thursday, May 4, on HBO Max.

The ten-episode season, created, written, directed, and executive produced by Emmy® nominated former Saturday Night Live co-head writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, continues with two new episodes on May 11 and 18, followed by one episode each Thursday leading up to the season finale on June 15.

By the time the series returns, it will have been off the air for almost two years.

But what's about to go down in the new season?

"After comparing themselves for years to their much-younger pop star brother, ChaseDreams (Case Walker), who is now a full adult, and their talk-show host mother (Molly Shannon), who's now more powerful than she could have ever imagined, Brooke and Cary (Heléne Yorke and Drew Tarver) are finally standing on their own two feet -- fully "successful" in their own right," the logline teases.

"And yet, they somehow find themselves comparing themselves to new people once again?"

The series stars Drew Tarver (Cary), Heléne Yorke (Brooke), Critics Choice Nominee Molly Shannon (Pat), Ken Marino (Streeter), and Case Walker (Chase).

The recurring cast includes Josh Segarra (Lance), Wanda Sykes (Shuli), and Brandon Scott Jones (Curtis).

Returning guest stars include Richard Kind, Kate Berlant, Jimmy Fowlie, Alison Rich, Ali Ahn, and Marcia DeBonis.

New guest stars include Simu Liu, Fin Argus, Ann Dowd, Edie Falco, Ben Platt, Dylan O'Brien, Lukas Gage, Kiernan Shipka, Lawrence O'Donnell, Spike Einbinder, Andrea Boehlke, and Dana Delaney.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Kelly revealed The Other Two Season 3 would incorporate storylines about COVID-19.

"We are three years in the future, but all of our characters have been impacted in some way by what we've all gone through," Kelly said.

"And we just tried to explore different funny routes that that would take them."

What are your thoughts on the show finally staging a comeback?

Did you think it was a goner?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.