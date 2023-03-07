Tiny Beautiful Things Trailer: Kathryn Hahn's Life is Falling Apart in Hulu Dramedy

Kathryn Hahn has a knack for picking excellent roles, and she delivers something very different in the trailer for Tiny Beautiful Things.

"My life is a mess. My husband kicked me out a few days ago. My daughter hates me," says Hahn's Clare at the top of the trailer for the Hulu dramedy.

"How did I get so far from the person I wanted to be? What would I tell my 22-year-old self?"

"Stop worrying whether you're fat. Who gives a s---? Stop obsessing about your nose. Your nose is perfect. Don't take your mom for granted. She won't be here forever," she says.

If we take the trailer at face value, Clare will have to come to terms with what happened in her 20s, including the shock death of her mother, if she wants to pick up the pieces to move into a very different chapter of her life.

We see Clare's relationship with her daughter deteriorate, and in flashbacks, it's a similar story to how Clare's relationship with her own mother played out all those years ago.

Clare is worried about ending on an argument with her daughter, only for something terrible to happen.

It's an excellent concept for a TV series, and armed with a fantastic cast; it should be good.

Based on the best-selling collection by Cheryl Strayed, Tiny Beautiful Things "follows Clare (Kathryn Hahn) a floundering writer who becomes a revered advice columnist while her own life is falling apart," the logline teases.

"When we first meet Clare, her marriage to her husband Danny is barely limping along; her teenage daughter, Rae, is pushing her away; and her once-promising writing career is non-existent."

"So when an old writing pal asks her to take over as the advice columnist Dear Sugar, she thinks she has no business giving anyone advice."

"After reluctantly taking on the mantle of Sugar however, Clare's life unfurls in a complex fabric of memory, exploring her most pivotal moments from childhood through present day, and excavating the beauty, struggle, and humor in her unhealed wounds."

"Through Sugar, Clare forms a salve for her readers - and for herself - to show us that we are not beyond rescue, that our stories can ultimately save us."

"And, perhaps, bring us back home."

Check out the trailer below.

Tiny Beautiful Things launches on April 7, exclusively on Hulu.

