Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 8 Episode 16

Did Will and Nellie find out the truth?

On Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 16, the pair continued to try to diagnose a patient with a rare disorder.

Meanwhile, CFD and Med staff worked to free a paranoid father trapped in the MRI suite.

Elsewhere, Kai got an ego check in the form of an old face.

Use the video above to watch Chicago Med online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.