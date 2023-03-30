Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 8 Episode 17

Did Crockett and Abrams' groundbreaking surgery go off without a hitch?

On Chicago Med Season 8 Episode 17, a documentary crew stepped into the hospital to film the big event.

Meanwhile, Archer refused to ask for help for his kidney issues despite the staff's unrelenting kindness.

Elsewhere, Will started to develop feelings for a co-worker.

