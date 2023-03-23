Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 10 Episode 16

at .

Did Voight make the right call?

On Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 16, Voight took the stand for ASA Chapman in a high-stakes murder trial against notorious drug kingpin Arturo Morales.

Sporting a Shiner -tall - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 15

However, it quickly became clear that Morales and his henchmen had compromised a juror.

Vought and the team worked together to ensure that justice prevailed.

Watch Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 16 Online

Use the video above to watch Chicago PD online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 16 Quotes

Voight: You tell me right now who Julia Egan is; you'll save yourself a lot of trouble.
Ochoa: Who's Julia?

They took my wife. I have to vote Not Guilty, or they're going to kill her.

Christopher

Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 16

Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 16 Photos

Polarizing Man -tall - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 16
More Doubts -tall - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 16
Armed and Ready -tall - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 16
Taking a Stand -tall - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 16
Atwater Looks Up - tall - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 16
Dante's Glow -tall - Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 16
  1. Chicago PD
  2. Chicago PD Season 10
  3. Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 16
  4. Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 10 Episode 16