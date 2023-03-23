Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 10 Episode 16

Did Voight make the right call?

On Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 16, Voight took the stand for ASA Chapman in a high-stakes murder trial against notorious drug kingpin Arturo Morales.

However, it quickly became clear that Morales and his henchmen had compromised a juror.

Vought and the team worked together to ensure that justice prevailed.

Use the video above to watch Chicago PD online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.