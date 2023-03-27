Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 14 Episode 16

at .

Who was behind the cryptic, urgent message?

On NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 16, Fatima and Rountree joined forces to get some answers.

Corner Woman - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 15

Meanwhile, Kilbride planned to visit his son, which made for an eventful hour.

Elsewhere, Callen asked Sam to be his best man at his wedding, but there was a lot of drama to unpack before he got an answer.

Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 16 Online

Use the video above to watch NCIS: Los Angeles online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 16 Quotes

Kilbride: If I am stuck waiting with a posse of frat boys, you will never hear the end of it.
Shyla: And I wouldn't want to hear the end of it. That sounds like a great story.

Rountree: You were enjoying that.
Fatima: Hey, this breakfast was your idea.
Rountree: Yeah. Remind me not to have any more of those.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 16

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 16 Photos

Rountree Reconnects - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 16
Reunited Couple - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 16
Cryptic Message - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 16
Past Returns - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 16
Best Man - NCIS: Los Angeles
  1. NCIS: Los Angeles
  2. NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14
  3. NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 16
  4. Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 14 Episode 16