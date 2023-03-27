Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 14 Episode 16

Who was behind the cryptic, urgent message?

On NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 16, Fatima and Rountree joined forces to get some answers.

Meanwhile, Kilbride planned to visit his son, which made for an eventful hour.

Elsewhere, Callen asked Sam to be his best man at his wedding, but there was a lot of drama to unpack before he got an answer.

