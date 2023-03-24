Watch Station 19 Online: Season 6 Episode 11

Did every member of the team survive?

On Station 19 Season 6 Episode 11, the team was forced to make a risky call that could cost them dearly.

With Tomas' barbershop in peril, a devastating encounter changed everything.

Meanwhile, Diane dropped by the station and was called back into action alongside Vic and Carina.

Elsewhere, Beckett made a decision about his future.

Use the video above to watch Station 19 online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.