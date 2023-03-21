Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 6 Episode 17

How did Jared and Shaun manage to navigate their rivalry?

On The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 17, the duo were at odds when they did not agree on how to proceed with their respective careers.

Involved in the Lawsuit - The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 16

Meanwhile, Dr. Murphy treated a teenager suffering from neurological problems with a very high-risk procedure.

Who stepped in to save the day?

The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 17 Quotes

Woman: Mom, I don't have to get your permission to deal with my son.
Grandmother: Actually, you do. I'm his legal guardian.

You going to work or to the club?

Jordan

The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 17

