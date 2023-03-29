Watch The Rookie Online: Season 5 Episode 19

Who was behind the kidnappings in Los Angeles?

On The Rookie Season 5 Episode 19, the team investigated the mysterious happenings in Los Angeles.

Distraught Mom - The Rookie Season 5 Episode 19

However, things took a devastating turn when a discovery hit close to home with one of their own.

Meanwhile, Lucy and Tim's relationship was put to the test when they began to feel the pressure from the hard hours of their jobs.

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 19 Quotes

Nolan: He had a daughter he lost custody of when she was six years old.
Harper: Same as the missing girls.
Nolan: And today is his daughter's birthday.

Thorsen: I never expected a police station to be so much like high school.
Lucy: I know, except now I'm one of the cool kids.

