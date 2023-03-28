Will Trent Season 1 Episode 10 Review: Pterodactyls Can Fly

The past haunted several main characters on Will Trent Season 1 Episode 10.

Both Will and Angie were reminded of their time in foster care, and Evelyn Mitchell visited her daughter and confronted Will and Amanda about how she was arrested months ago.

Some of our beloved characters had moved on from their pasts, while others spiraled out of control.

After a massive shooting at a trailer park, Will found a young boy hidden in one of the trailers. These two immediately bonded as Will tried to shield him from the bodies and blood.

I love how Will used chicken nuggets and fries to get the boy to describe the crime scene and how that made the boy comfortable enough to admit there was a third bad guy. Will put the little kid right at ease.

I loved Amanda in "Pterodactyls Can Fly." She's generally tough but melted and helped Will with the young boy.

What’s wrong with your face? Oh, I get it. Before human beings reach adulthood and report to work, they are small. We call them children. Will Permalink: What’s wrong with your face? Oh, I get it. Before human beings reach adulthood and report to...

Amanda also supported Will when CPS wanted to put the boy in a foster care system. She's the only one who knows Will's past.

This was the first time since Will Trent Season 1 Episode 4 that we learned how hateful Will's time in foster care was. It's understandable why Will wouldn't want the kid he rescued to go to an unresearched home.

Amanda similarly soothed Will that Franklin kept Angie calm.

I adored the similarities between Will and Theo. The young actor that portrayed Theo was so talented, and I appreciated how in rhythm he was with Ramon Rodriguez (Will) to tell the story well. Their mannerisms were so in tune as they returned to the GBI.

There was something fishy about the grandmother. While she appeared loving, Theo never seemed comfortable around her. He was downright terrified of his uncles, especially Deacon.

Theo resumed not speaking but only squeezed Will's hand to signal fear.

I knew they were in danger the minute his mom, Kylie, told Faith the grandmother had been trying to steal custody of Theo for a year.

How could a grandmother plot to kill the rest of Theo's family to steal him away from his mother? The idea seemed absurd, but that hardware store provided many weapons of opportunity.

Will knew to hide Theo with Betty, and they would protect each other. Part of me wished that Will would get to keep Theo since we didn't learn enough about Kylie.

It initially sounded like she was into drugs, but that could've been to make her look worse.

Theo desperately wanted his mom back, and now he made another friend out of Will.

As soon as Faith's mom arrived, I could tell there was tension between her and Faith. While Faith initially blamed Will for investigating her mom, she also blamed her mom for disgracing their family.

Faith was put in an awkward position since Will was now her partner and one of her closest friends, and her mom didn't appreciate having to see him again.

Evelyn Mitchell: I’m here too. Hello, Special Agent Will Trent. Long time no see. What’s it been a few months since you ruined my life?

Will: Six months since you ruined your own life, yes. By the way, APD has been nothing but lovely to me ever since.

I was excited that the series explored the complex dynamics between Evelyn Mitchell, Amanda, and Faith.

Amanda and Evelyn started on the force as young women, and they were like family, so that made it harder for Amanda to protect Evelyn and remain impartial. Evelyn felt that losing her job was like losing a part of herself.

Amanda: Evy, we’re like family. You know that investigation had to be by the book. That’s why I put Will on it.

Evelyn Mitchell: You could have given me a heads-up! They stormed my office, Mandy!

I preferred Evelyn Mitchell's character from the books. She didn't harbor nearly as much resentment toward Will and Amanda and even understood that they did their best so she could keep her pension.

Evelyn was still feisty, but she tried to push her way into helping with their case, insinuating that Faith and Will didn't know as much as she and Amanda did back in the day.

In the end, she was helpful to Faith because Evelyn did understand that it was harder for African-American women to survive as cops, and it was even more complicated for her daughter to fall apart.

Faith needed her mom to truly fall apart and admit she was afraid she made a mistake by not turning in Sam sooner. Hopefully, we can see more of this softer side of Evelyn.

Angie was traumatized by what Lenny did to her as a teenager, and it triggered her to see that he was around another teenager again.

Her instincts were good in warning Crystal, but Angie looked like a stalker to the teen, who thought Lenny was a wonderful man.

Giving her card to Crystal made things worse when Crystal's mom stormed into the police station accusing Angie of scaring her daughter.

Ormewood and Franklin tried to intervene before a major catfight broke out, but Angie was past the point of reason. She only saw red and wanted to protect Lenny's next potential victim.

I wish Angie would break down and tell Will the truth as she finally did with Ormewood and Franklin. She's scared because she can't find any new evidence on Lenny, but her gut says he's still dangerous.

Abusing a teenager is never right, no matter how much Lenny insinuates that Angie wanted it, but this revenge plan hurts her more than it's affecting him.

Lenny: You need to leave my family alone.

Angie: Family? What do you know about family?

Franklin was right. Angie has managed to stay sober for almost three months, become a detective, and have people who care about her.

She shouldn't throw that away for the jerk that hurt her all those years ago.

