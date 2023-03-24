YOU Renewed for Fifth and Final Season at Netflix

The misadventures of Joe Goldberg are almost over.

Netflix on Friday confirmed the news fans expected:

YOU has been renewed for a fifth -- and final -- season.

Up in Flames - YOU Season 4 Episode 5

"Will Joe Goldberg finally get his judgment day? Fans of the beloved thriller will soon know more about Joe's fate when YOU returns for a fifth and final season," Netflix said in the press release, which confirmed the news. 

YOU Season 5 will come to viewers under new leadership.

Rhys - tall - YOU Season 4 Episode 1

"Showrunner Sera Gamble who brilliantly led the series through four riveting seasons that captivated audiences worldwide is passing the baton as she works on other projects," Netflix says. 

The streaming service confirmed that Gamble will continue to be an Executive Producer on the series.

Executive Producers Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo will step in as Co-Showrunners.

Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter said of the imminent conclusion.

Still Stumped -tall - YOU Season 4 Episode 5

"We are so incredibly grateful to Netflix and Sera and everyone that has been a part of this show from the beginning."

"Sera is the most brilliant writer and partner and she will remain a key part of the YOU family as an executive producer."

"We intend to bring her every idea we can from our company for years to come."

"Ever since our friends at Alloy shared Caroline Kepnes' fantastic book we have always conceived it as a five season journey."

Hot in the Woods -tall - YOU Season 4 Episode 4

"We are excited to continue our relationship with Mike and Justin as they take over the reins as co-showrunners and prepare to bring Joe Goldberg home."

Peter Friedlander, Vice President of Scripted Series, Netflix, US and Canada, added:

"YOU became an instant sensation on Netflix with a resounding cultural impact that has grown season over season."

"We're excited — and a bit terrified — to see how it all ends for Joe Goldberg, but one thing is for sure: YOU are in for an unforgettable ending."

Shaken -tall - YOU Season 4 Episode 5

Sera Gamble adds: "As I step back fromday-to-day showrunning to focus on new projects, I'm immensely grateful to co-creator and all-around genius Greg Berlanti, Caroline Kepnes, my friends at Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment, and our steadfast partners at Warner Bros and Netflix."

"Making the show alongside our writers, producers, directors, cast and crew has been an honor and ridiculously fun."

"And I feel lucky to have worked with an artist as gifted and thoughtful as Penn Badgley. I'm proud of what we've all accomplished and feel privileged to pass the torch."

"I'm excited to watch and support the You team as they bring Joe Goldberg's journey to its delightfully twisted conclusion."

Breath Apart -tall - YOU Season 4 Episode 5

Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo said of picking up the show as co-showrunners: "Working with Greg and Sera on YOU has been a highlight of our careers and we're incredibly honored to be entrusted with the final chapter of Joe Goldberg's story."

The final episodes of YOU Season 4 dropped on Netflix this month, and left Joe in a very different position.

He's in a relationship with Kate, who has helped cover up a lot of his past misdeeds.

Meeting Her Father -tall - YOU

What are your thoughts on the renewal?

Hit the comments.

