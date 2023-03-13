YOU Season 5 Should Be the End, According to Penn Badgley

If Netflix renews YOU for Season 5, Penn Badgley thinks it should be the last hurrah for Joe Goldberg.

In a new interview with IndieWire, the actor revealed that his character needs some form of a comeuppance.

"It feels to me like we need to do another season. It feels to me like Joe needs to get what's coming to him, and now he has further to fall because he has all this power and wealth," the actor shared.

"But of course, that's not up to me. I don't know where it's going," he added.

"But to me, with this concept and with this character, we always wanted to be responsible and it's not just the kind of thing we can let keep going because it's doing well."

YOU Season 4 was ordered before YOU Season 3 debuted, yet we're still awaiting word on a formal pickup.

Given the series' success, it's hard to imagine Netflix ending the show without a pre-planned conclusion, so there's a good chance the show will return.

Early viewership statistics indicate that the show is still a strong performer, and Netflix tends to keep the buzziest shows around if that buzz equates to people watching the show.

The good news for YOU is that the creative forces have always looked at Season 5 as the end.

"I know the creators of the show always had this next season in mind as its last, should there be another one," Badgley said in the aforementioned interview.

"And then it will probably be a spectacular resolution because it feels to me like something is in the works by the very end of this season."

"The show has always been about taking some of our low-key toxic tropes about love and relationships and turning them on their head, or following them to their disturbing conclusions in a way, and bringing that back to us in a way that is fun and disturbing at the same time."

"So if it can do that to a degree about any of these other things, thematically, it does do that."

"But I don't think it does do that anywhere near as well as it does just with love as an idea, as a notion."

YOU Season 4 was another wild season with fans questioning everything, and just when it seemed like Joe was headed for disaster, he flipped the script and returned to New York.

For a final season, Joe can no longer hide in plain sight, and with plenty of his enemies still alive, they could all come after him.

What are your thoughts on the show wrapping with Season 5?

Do you think it's the right time to end the show?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.