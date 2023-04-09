9-1-1 Exclusive Clip: A Mixing Disaster!

When the 118 race to a commercial bakery on 9-1-1 Season 6 Episode 14, a woman caught inside an industrial mixer is quite the surprise.

The team is used to wacky calls where they need to think quickly on their feet, and this is one of those cases, as time is of the essence in an emergency like this.

TV Fanatic got its hands on this exclusive clip from the hour, which shows the aftermath of the accident and the 118’s efforts to free the woman without causing any more damage.

How this woman found herself inside that mixer isn’t clear, but it is obvious she got twisted around pretty well, as Hen notes there’s a full separation of her arm.

Luckily, she’s still alive, and as you’ll see in the clip below, they have to work to make sure she’s steady enough to get her over to the hospital for the doctors to look at her. Mixing wand and all.

This baking emergency looks like a doozy, and as we saw in the preview promo for this hour, we’ll also see an emergency at a bodybuilding competition.

With the team working to give their patient care, we’ll see Athena attempting to keep the raucous crowd at bay, which is a job Athena has plenty of experience with.

Hopefully, the crowd won’t interfere with the team’s ability to do their job!

Outside of the emergencies, this hour will see the return of fan-favorite Ravi! We’ll meet back up with him at the fire academy, where Chimney will spend some time at Bobby’s command.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen the young firefighter, and it’ll be nice to check back in with him and see where he’s been and how he’s doing.

It’ll also be nice to see a different kind of storyline, with Chimney stepping back in time to his days at the same academy and how that affects him. Plus, he and Ravi together will only bring good things; we have no doubt about that.

And if that’s not enough to get you ready for this installment, we’ll also see Eddie’s Tía Pepa once again, and she’ll be inserting herself into Eddie’s personal life, which plays out in unexpected ways.

“Performance Anxiety” sounds like another busy hour, and we’re excited to see how things turn out at the academy and for the others with their performance reviews looming.

Check out the clip and drop all your thoughts about the emergency and what you hope to see in the episode below.

