Accused Season 1 Episode 12 Review: Morgan's Story

This episode could have easily been titled "Falsely Accused." For the first time since the premiere, the defendant had no knowledge of a crime and was legitimately framed.

These situations happen, and it's a sad reality that people attempt judicial revenge.

In Accused Season 1 Episode 12, Morgan's husband attempted to take away her freedom. She had been living a shell of a life before she left him, and his need for control manifested into this ugly display.

Meaghan Rath played Morgan so beautifully. You could see she was over him from the very first mention of her husband. We had no idea Jason would be a spoiled, temperamental child.

The episode played out as one big tantrum. However, it was far from just child's play. The very nature of their relationship was rooted in toxicity. Their every engagement is wrought with tension, disregard, and annoyance.

Christopher Gorham played Jason as maliciously as he could. There were moments it seemed as if he would physically attack her and finally explain the tension in their relationship.

He wasn't physically abusive, but abuse takes on many forms, and this episode showcases that truth.

The more money he made, the more he wanted. And he became unrecognizable. Permalink: The more money he made, the more he wanted. And he became unrecognizable.

Permalink: The more money he made, the more he wanted. And he became unrecognizable.

Jason's behavior and subsequent criminal activities were abhorrent. He held no regard for Morgan. She was property -- a trophy on his shelf. His life comprised acquisitions and calculated risks, but he was used to achieving greatness.

Jason was not held accountable for his temperament, attack on Morgan, or treatment of her and Ari. He was unpleasant to watch, which made it satisfying that Morgan somehow found joy elsewhere.

Morgan: Why are you doing this?

Jason: Because I can.

Morgan: What does that even mean?

Jason: It means I always get what I want. Always have. You should know that better than anyone. Permalink: It means I always get what I want. Always have. You should know that better than anyone.

Permalink: It means I always get what I want. Always have. You should know that better than anyone.

Kashir may have just been the catalyst for her asking for a divorce, but his character was a breath of fresh air. He seemingly dropped in at the right time, and although they moved fast in their affair, their chemistry was popping at first glance.

Kashir came into the episode as a hero, saving the candy-sneaking student from choking. He cared for her feelings, validated her, came to see her in jail, and was terrific with her son. Kashir was a keeper!

Kashir may have restored her hope in a future outside of Jason. Morgan was strong and confident throughout the episode. She didn't cower in fear of her larger-than-life husband but stayed in that unhealthy marriage until she met Kashir.

Morgan: I also want him to see his mother in a happy and functional relationship.

Kashir: Oh, that's nice. I'm a bandaid?

Morgan: As a homewrecker, I think it's the very least you can do. Permalink: As a homewrecker, I think it's the very least you can do.

Permalink: As a homewrecker, I think it's the very least you can do.

Morgan and Jason never displayed any love. He sounded annoyed when she even asked him for the essential husbandly duties. But I admire her confidence.

Morgan stood her ground with him so many times. When he attacked her, she fought back and threatened to call the police. Her character was tired emotionally, but she kept fighting, and it was inspiring.

Morgan's love for her son was apparent as well. She didn't talk down to him about his dad, and that was admirable. She was intentionally a good mom.

Somehow in 45 minutes, we got to see the heart of her character. Her world revolved around her son and her job -- and somehow keeping peace with her husband.

Morgan felt guilt about the affair, even though she was in a loveless marriage. This guilt doesn't validate her infidelity, but at least she immediately asked for a divorce.

Morgan: I can't believe I missed my train.

Kashir: Who hasn't missed a train?

Morgan: Me. I've never missed a train. I've never done anything like this. Permalink: Me. I've never missed a train. I've never done anything like this.

Permalink: Me. I've never missed a train. I've never done anything like this.

Knowing the potential for an affair was there, she could not, in good conscience, continue with her marriage. She didn't leave for Kashir; she left because their interaction restored her hope.

Jason was so good a villain that it was almost theatrical. I expected to hear an evil cackle or maniacal laugh at any minute. He undermined her career at every turn.

Morgan: Jason, it's my career.

Jason: Based on what they pay you, it's more like a hobby. Permalink: Based on what they pay you, it's more like a hobby.

Permalink: Based on what they pay you, it's more like a hobby.

Jason's prosperity was his sole focus. Deeply scarred from childhood poverty, he let it drive him to an unhealthy degree.

He controlled everything. His arrogance and desire to have his way were vicious, and it even seeped into his relationship with his brother.

His brother, Eric, initially came across as strong, then segued into a decent man before devolving into a corrupt, tormented, dirty cop. Their background of poverty did not explain why his brother had such a hold on him.

As much as you hate her, she is still the mother of your son! Eric Permalink: As much as you hate her, she is still the mother of your son!

Permalink: As much as you hate her, she is still the mother of your son!

Jason left his brother behind when he got rich but called on him when he needed criminal things done. Jason used his brother. Some twisted sense of loyalty made Eric throw away his freedom and his career.

And while Morgan was a victim, Regina suffered the most significant losses. Her loving husband threw away everything for his estranged brother. She lost her husband, and their child lost his father.

She played this part so passionately. Regina begged her husband to tell her the truth, but judging from her wording, she already knew what had happened. She had a relationship with Morgan, even though the brothers weren't speaking.

Regina watched her husband become a criminal like the ones he was supposed to put away. She was distraught and desperate for answers when she arrived at the courthouse.

You're a good man, Eric. But your heart's too big, especially when it comes to your brother. Regina Permalink: You're a good man, Eric. But your heart's too big, especially when it comes to your brother.

Permalink: You're a good man, Eric. But your heart's too big, especially when it comes to your brother.

Ultimately, Morgan was property to Jason. She was another thing he desired and had to have. The threat of losing his trophy was too much, and he took extreme measures.

Jason was vindictive and conniving. He was a villain of the highest order. And if the episode had been about him, his perspective would get no sympathy. Jason was the one who should have been on trial.

Fortunately, the gaudy yellow Porsche was the smoking gun in the trial. His ostentatious need to be viewed as wealthy ultimately set Morgan free.

Somehow, Jason wasn't arrested, as seen by the last scene in the episode, but one can only hope that his arrest is imminent. Unless his brother, Eric, remains loyal.

What did you think of this episode?

Were you surprised by the lengths Jason went to get Morgan arrested?

Should Jason be arrested?

Watch Accused online

Morgan's Story Review Editor Rating: 4.4 / 5.0 4.4 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 5.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Rating: 5.0 / 5.0 ( 1 Vote) 4.4 / 5.0

Brandi Powell is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.