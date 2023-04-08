Days of Our Lives Review for the Week of 4-03-23: A Greek Adventure Amid Drama at Home

Good news, Days of Our Lives fans! The storyline balance is finally better.

The Greek adventure only aired on two out of five days. But on Days of Our Lives during the week of 4-03-23, the writers created connections between the search for Kayla on the other side of the world and people who live and work in Salem.

There was also plenty of other drama for those not interested in the old-school adventure, so it was a winning week for everyone!

The Greek adventure took a silly turn once Bo realized he needed to get his hands on the prisms.

I'm not convinced he needs them; it seemed more than likely that Kayla was claiming she couldn't make the serum without them because she wanted an excuse to stop the project.

Bo's decision to dress up as "Shane" and use an awful British accent as part of his costume was probably one of the worst bits of DAYS slapstick ever. But it led to a strong cliffhanger, so there was that.

I can't wait for Steve's reaction now that he's come face-to-face with his supposedly dead best friend, and Bo's response should be equally fascinating.

Bo doesn't want any connections to his past except for Kayla; now, her husband is five feet from him. This will be riveting television!

I'm also curious about what Kayla found in that safe deposit box. Does Bo even know that it's there?

This is Victor's childhood home, so whatever was in there probably has more to do with Victor than Bo.

Days of Our Lives will eventually have to write a death story for Victor now that John Aniston is gone; whatever's in that box might be set up for that sad story.

The Hope/Harris hookup is the Greek adventure's least interesting aspect. If Bo weren't in the picture, I might find these scenes more enjoyable, but we all know how this will end.

Either Harris will relapse into brainwashing-induced violence so that Bo has to rescue Hope again, or the relationship will come to a natural end once Hope learns Bo is alive.

Steve Burton is the only one of the actors in this story who is on contract, so hopefully, Harris will stay a good guy and move on with his life post-breakup.

Either way, Bo and Hope will probably ride into the sunset together. So what's the point of investing in Hope and Harris' flirtation over baklava?

Andrew bringing Megan to Salem can't be good news. Neither the Salem PD nor Statesville is known for its ability to hold onto criminals; everyone escapes or gets out of trouble eventually.

Megan's already pulled a fast one, asking to call a lawyer but instead contacting Thomas Banks so she can instruct him to cause more chaos in Greece.

Megan's behavior toward Shawn was so much like Jan Spears' that if we didn't already know who Jan's mother was, I'd assume she was Megan's daughter.

Surprisingly, Shawn never made this connection. Instead, he tried to get the conversation back on track every time Megan tried to tell him he was a young version of Bo that she didn't mind flirting with. But within seconds, she was back on the young Bo admiration train.

As long as Megan's in Salem, can she please team up with Jan? Given both of their obsessions for the Brady men, that would be one fascinating -- and horrifying -- alliance!

Shawn's scenes with Andrew were more enjoyable than the Megan interactions. Andrew hasn't been in Salem for years, so there are lots of people he needs to catch up with.

But where's Paul? Andrew and Paul agreed to give their relationship another shot, but then Andrew ran off to help with the search for Megan, and he and Paul haven't spoken since.

If these two will be a couple, they need more than that! At the very least, some one-sided phone conversations would help keep the relationship alive and at the front of viewers' minds.

Alex's contribution to the prism storyline was silly, but it was typical for Alex.

I don't know how he even learned about the prisms' existence since that was a Dimera plot until now. But he decided to do a Victor and use the family name and the promise of a lot of money to get those prisms for Titan.

Unsurprisingly, Maggie disapproved. She wants to repair Titan's image and run the company honestly and ethically, and bribing corrupt public officials doesn't fit the bill.

In addition, Titan doesn't need a war with the Dimeras. Stefan and EJ are at each other's throats right now; it's not in Titan's interest to give them a reason to unite against a common enemy instead.

Maggie spoke to Alex in the same harsh way she would have if Victor had proposed this nonsense.

Victor was better at this than Alex, though. He'd have been aware that Maggie would disapprove and find a way to do the shady stuff behind her back.

Stefan and Gabi also need lessons in scheming. They really shouldn't; Gabi used to be one of Salem's most manipulative characters, and she and Stefan made a great evil team.

But now, they used Trask as a decoy to sneak off for a romantic rendezvous in the Dimera wine cellar. They might have thought they were being clever, but this was the worst idea in the world.

How did it not occur to either of them that EJ or Nicole might go to the cellar to get a bottle of wine? In recent years, that room has often been used to store kidnap victims, but come on!

Now EJ has a photo that he sent to Li. But that doesn't mean this scheme is over.

For one thing, Li might not believe the photo is genuine. Would anyone put it past EJ to photoshop Stefan and Gabi together to try to stay on Li's good side or to push forward with his plan once the original idea fell through?

Also, Li will likely decide to toy with Gabi for fun. Although he said he would break the contract if Gabi were "unfaithful," he is delusional enough to think she'll fall for him eventually. So he'll torment her more but refuse to let her out.

Gabi and Stefan need to forget the Dimera shares. I still think the best revenge would be for Gabi and Wendy to start their own company and crush Li in the marketplace.

There's no reason for Gabi to subject herself to any more of Li's abuse. This is Nick all over again, only this time, Gabi probably won't end up in jail for killing her abuser.

Equally annoying: this Sloan storyline.

Sloan is harassing Paulina while demanding the courts grant a restraining order to her because her victim is the aggressor. Ugh.

Paulina is the one who should be getting a restraining order against Sloan! How does a woman who escaped an abusive husband have no idea how to deal with Sloan?

If any of those people who were busy staring at Sloan and Paulina filmed the incident, it would blow up in Sloan's face. But it can't be that easy, can it?

At least Eric is beginning to have his suspicions of Sloan. And it should be obvious who sent that latest threatening text, too; nobody but Abe, Eric, and Sloan knew that Abe visited Eric and tried to tell him that Sloan was the one harassing Paulina and Chanel.

Your mother and I have been close friends for a long time. I've known you since the day you were born. And the Eric Brady I know is a good judge of character and would never be taken in by the likes of Sloan Petersen. Abe

Permalink: Your mother and I have been close friends for a long time. I've known you since the day you...

Abe made some strong points in his conversation with Eric, but I wish he'd pointed out that Eric should believe Chanel's version of events as a fellow survivor. At the very least, he should believe Chanel when she claims that her professor was the one who initiated sex and be aware that there were consent problems in that relationship!

Meanwhile, Brady continued to fail to discipline his brat of a daughter.

Granted, Chloe should have given him and Rachel space instead of randomly showing up and joining their conversation. But that doesn't provide a six-year-old license to act however she wants.

Chloe should have kept her cool and not snapped at Rachel that she hated her. Chloe is supposed to be the adult in this situation!

Still, Brady's half-hearted efforts at disciplining Rachel are not nearly enough. He will tell her to go to her room and then follow up with a lengthy discussion reassuring her that he's not mad at her.

There's a time and place for that, and it isn't when your child is using emotional concerns to get out of being punished for bad behavior. Brady needs to take some lessons from John on how to deal with a child who is acting out!

While I'm not invested in Chloe and Brady as a couple, there's no reason for Rachel to have so much power over them. Six-year-olds shouldn't get to dictate who their parents date. (Obviously, if Chloe was abusing Rachel in some way, Rachel should be able to tell Brady what's going on, but that's not what's happening here.)

Now that Marlena is back, hopefully, she can help with this Rachel situation. This is ridiculous and enables Rachel to become a spoiled mini-Kristen, and Salem doesn't need that!

And if Stephanie can bother Marlena about hypnotizing her to remember details of a phone call she was lucid for, there's no reason Brady can't ask Marlena to help with the Rachel situation!

Meanwhile, Leo is causing unnecessary trouble with his secret photos of Chloe and Xander. Gwen had the sense to refuse to run his latest gossip, but now that Gwen saw Xander and Chloe together, she may change her mind.

Just as it's not Xander's business who Gwen sleeps with, it's not hers who he moves on with. And he and Chloe haven't moved onto anything but this weird friendship that seems to have no purpose beyond causing drama for Chloe/Brady and Xander/Gwen.

Finally, this Tripp/Wendy/Johnny triangle needs to go. It's clear that Wendy only sees Johnny as a friend, while Johnny is smitten with Wendy.

According to Wendy, she and Johnny "just watch movies," She quickly jumped at the chance to have a date with Tripp instead of going to a romantic dinner Johnny had planned.

Johnny needs to have the self-respect to walk away. Maybe he can walk back toward Chanel, who is newly single and who Tripp is not interested in romantically.

The longer this goes on, the worse it makes Wendy look. It's not as if she's torn; she doesn't want to hurt Johnny's feelings by dumping him. But if she is not into him, that's exactly what she should do rather than stringing him along.

What did you think, Days of Our Lives fanatics? Hit the big, blue SHOW COMMENTS button and let us know.

