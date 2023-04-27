Donald Sutherland Joins Yellowstone Prequel

Donald Sutherland is the latest big name to join Taylor Sheridan's sweeping Yellowstone universe.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the legendary actor is joining the cast of the 1883 spinoff Bass Reeves, which is eyeing some changes on Paramount+.

The outlet reports that instead of being an ongoing series with the same cast, the series will now be an anthology series.

The first season will focus on Bass Reeves, "but subsequent seasons will center on different iconic lawmen who impacted history."

Naturally, the title of the show is also getting updated as a result of the shift in strategy of the project.

Lawmen: Bass Reeves is the name of the first chapter.

Sutherland stars as Judge Isaac Parker, "an imposing and commanding judge in the Fort Smith Courthouse with a complicated legacy," according to THR.

As previously reported, David Oyelowo will star as Bass Reeves.

He's described as "the greatest frontier hero in American history [who] worked in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded."

The cast of the project also includes Lauren E. Banks, Forrest Goodluck, Barry Pepper, and Demi Singleton as series regulars.

Dennis Quaid, Joaquina Kalukango, Lonnie Chavis, Rob Morgan, Ryan O'Nan, Grantham Coleman, and Justin Hurtt-Dunkley are all set to recur.

Shea Whigham and Garrett Hedlund are set to guest star.

Paramount and Paramount+ have been doubling down on the Yellowstone universe amid the ongoing success of the main series.

We've already had 1883 and 1923 as spinoffs, but in addition to Lawmen, we also have a project called 6666 in the works.

Additionally, franchise overlord Taylor Sheridan also has Tulsa King, Mayor of Kingstown, and upcoming dramas Lioness and Land Man set at the streamer.

