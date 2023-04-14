Drake Bell Jokes About Leaving His Phone in the Car After Alleged Disappearance

Drake Bell is cracking jokes after being reported missing.

The former child star took to social media to make light of the situation.

"You leave your phone in the car and don't answer for the night and this?" he shared alongside a laughing emoji.

Hours earlier, it was reported by the Daytona Beach Police Department that he was missing.

An alert on the police station's social media channels said that the 36-year-old was last seen on Wednesday evening in the area near Mainland High School, driving a 2022 grey BMW.

"He is considered missing and endangered," the Daytona Beach Police Department said in a statement yesterday.

The news of the actor's disappearance undoubtedly shocked his loved ones and fans.

In fact, there was even a great deal of skepticism about whether he was indeed missing.

Thanks to the world we live in, there are constant hoaxes about incidents involving celebrities, and the Daytona Police even had to speak out about the validity of the alert.

"For those asking, this is a legitimate post from the Daytona Beach Police Department," reads a comment on the initial post.

"If you have any information, please contact Detective Jayson Wallace."

Thankfully, the same department later alerted those concerned about the actor's whereabouts that he had been found.

"At this time, we can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact and Mr. Bell is safe," was the update shared in the afternoon of Thursday, April 13, 2023.

Bell is, of course, best known for his work on Drake & Josh, a Nickelodeon comedy series that aired from 2004-07.

He starred opposite Josh Peck.

Bell has been in trouble with the law several times throughout the years.

In 2021, he was sentenced to two years probation and 200 hours of community service in connection to his high-profile child endangerment case.

He initially pleaded not guilty to two criminal counts of attempted endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles after being accused of sending a lewd and inappropriate text message to a teenager.

He later changed his plea to guilty.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.