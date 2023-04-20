Fanatic Feed: Hannah Waddingham Lands Apple TV+ Christmas Special, Lupin Return Date, and More

Here is a wrap-up of the news you need to know from Thursday, April 20, 2023.

Ted Lasso may be wrapping up, but one of its stars is sticking around at Apple TV+.

News broke this week to reveal the Emmy winner will host Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas.

Special guests are set to be announced at a later date.

Beyond that, details are scarce for this project.

So, we're playing a waiting game on this one!

Also at Apple TV+, the streaming service has announced a first-look teaser for Lessons in Chemistry, a new drama series starring Brie Larson.

Set in the early 1950s, Lessons in Chemistry follows Elizabeth Zott (played by Larson), whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a patriarchal society.

When Elizabeth finds herself fired from her lab, she accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives - and the men who are suddenly listening - a lot more than recipes.

Starring alongside Larson in the highly anticipated drama is Lewis Pullman (Top Gun: Maverick, Outer Range), NAACP Image Award-winner Aja Naomi King (How to Get Away with Murder, The Birth of a Nation), and Stephanie Koenig (The Flight Attendant, The Offer).

Also starring is Kevin Sussman (The Big Bang Theory, The Dropout), Patrick Walker (Gaslit, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey), and Thomas Mann (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Me and Earl and the Dying Girl).

Hailing from Apple Studios, Lessons in Chemistry is produced by Aggregate Films. Six-time Emmy Award-nominee Lee Eisenberg (WeCrashed, Little America) serves as showrunner.

Meanwhile, Netflix has confirmed the third season of Lupin will arrive on October 5.

"Now in hiding, Assane must learn to live far from his wife and son," the logline teases.

"With the suffering they endure because of him, Assane can't stand it any longer and decides to return to Paris to make them a crazy proposal: leave France and start a new life elsewhere."

"But the ghosts of the past are never far away, and an unexpected return will turn his plans upside down."

Omar Sy will return for the third season, starring alongside Hervè Pierre, Ludivine Sagnier, and Etan Simon.

AMC has dropped a new trailer for the final season of Fear the Walking Dead.

"Morgan's (Lennie James) and Madison's (Kim Dickens) hopes to rescue Mo from PADRE did not go as planned," the logline reads.

"Now, Morgan, Madison and the others they brought to the island are living under PADRE's cynical rule."

"With our characters demoralized and dejected, the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place -- Morgan's daughter, Mo."

Fear the Walking Dead stars James, Dickens, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Austin Amelio, Christine Evangelista, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, and Rubén Blades.

Check out the trailer below.

