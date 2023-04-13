Fanatic Feed: On My Block Spinoff Canceled, Pete Davidson Returns to SNL as Host, & More!

Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Thursday, April 4, 2023.

Netflix is not moving forward with Freeridge Season 2.

The On My Block spinoff launched on the streaming service in February but failed to get much traction.

The original series aired from 2018-21 and racked up impressive viewership for the service, so it's surprising the latest entry failed to resonate.

Freeridge was "a coming-of-age comedy following sibling rivals Gloria and Ines and their friends Demi and Cameron who have unleashed a curse bringing dark misfortune into their lives."

Pete Davidson is staging a comeback to Saturday Night Live, but it will be a one-time-only deal.

The SNL alum is set to host the May 6, 2023, installment of the veteran sketch show.

Davidson joined the show in 2014 and departed in May 2022.

"SNL is my home. I'm so happy and sad about tonight's show. For so many reasons I can't explain," he said when news of his exit broke.

"Can't wait to be back next year in a Mulaney musical number."

Davidson's return coincides with the premiere of his Peacock series, Bupkis, which drops Thursday, May 4.

Over on F.X., the cabler is moving forward with a U.S. take on the U.K. series, Peep Show.

Deadline reports that Minnie Driver (Speechless) and Amandla Jahava (Rap Sh*t) have landed the lead roles.

The series follows the relationship between a long-suffering assistant (Jahava) and her boss (Driver), an emotionally unstable tech entrepreneur.

Stefani Robinson will serve as the showrunner for the series, while Yana Gorskaya will direct.

Also at FX, the cabler's latest Hulu exclusive has a trailer, and it looks great.

We're talking about Class of '09 -- not to be confused with Prime Video's brilliant Australian dramedy Class of '07.

Class of '09 will "follow a class of FBI agents set in three distinct points in time who grapple with immense changes as the U.S. criminal justice system is altered by artificial intelligence."

The story will take place over multiple decades. It will be "told across interweaving timelines" while examining "the nature of justice, humanity, and the choices we make that ultimately define our lives and legacy."

The Brian Tyree Henry and Kate Mara drama will launch on Wednesday, May 10, with the first two episodes.

Check out the clip below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.