Fanatic Feed: Platonic Trailer, New Drama From Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Creators, and More!

Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

Apple TV+ today debuted the trailer for "Platonic, the upcoming 10-episode comedy series starring and executive produced by Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen and co-created, directed, and co-written by Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco.

The half-hour comedy will make its global debut with the first three episodes on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, on Apple TV+, followed by new episodes weekly, every Wednesday.

Platonic follows a platonic pair of former best friends approaching midlife (Rogen and Byrne) who reconnect after a long rift.

The duo's friendship becomes all-consuming—and destabilizes their lives in a hilarious way.

In addition to Rogen and Byrne, the ensemble cast includes Luke Macfarlane, Tre Hale, Andrew Lopez, and Carla Gallo.

Platonic is produced by Sony Pictures Television, where Stoller's Global Solutions has an overall deal. Byrne, Rogen, Stoller, Delbanco and Conor Welch executive produce.

Check out the trailer. It looks like a fun show.

Lifetime is staying in business with Toni Braxton.

Toni Braxton has inked a new all-encompassing production deal with Lifetime and A+E.

In her new role, Braxton's Braxtoni Productions will oversee and executive produce multiple projects for the network. The production company will be headquartered at Lifetime's LA offices.

Lifetime and Braxton have had a long history of collaboration with Braxton most recently executive producing the movie A Christmas Spark featuring the on-screen reunion of Jane Seymour and Joe Lando and the two films under the Fallen Angels Murder Club banner, which Braxton starred in and executive produced in 2022.

Braxton previously starred in and executive produced the Lifetime movies Faith Under Fire with Executive Producer T.D. Jakes (2018), Everyday is Christmas (2018), Twist of Faith (2013), and her Lifetime biopic, Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart (2016).

"We are thrilled to continue our long-standing relationship with Toni and continue to have her as part of the Lifetime family," said Tanya Lopez, EVP Scripted Content, Lifetime & LMN.

"We love partnering with her on storytelling, whether it be a heart-warming holiday romance or a gritty new project, Toni is an excellent producing partner, a wonderfully versatile actress, and our audiences have shown us just how much they love seeing her on our air."

"Lifetime has been home to my film and TV projects for the past decade. My team and I are looking forward to continued success with the network as we bring projects to life for the audience that has so graciously welcome us into their homes over the years," adds Braxton.

Meanwhile, Prime Video today announced a two-season order of Étoile, a new eight-episode original series from Emmy-winning creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, who will write, direct, and executive produce.

The series is set to star Emmy winner Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Camille Cottin (Call My Agent!), Simon Callow (Outlander), Lou de Laâge (The Innocents), Gideon Glick (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and David Alvarez (West Side Story).

Set in New York City and Paris, Étoile follows the dancers and artistic staff of two world-renowned ballet companies, as they embark on an ambitious gambit to save their storied institutions by swapping their most talented stars.

"Amy and Dan are brilliant creators of remarkable and enduring characters and one-of-a-kind storytelling," said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios.

"We're incredibly excited for Étoile, as we have no doubt Amy, Dan, and their team will continue to produce incredible and impactful event television that we can't wait to share with our global Prime audiences."

"Well, guess that plan for early retirement will have to wait. Instead, we've decided to embark on an international journey with an unbelievable group of players and the most talented ballet dancers in the world. We will sleep when we're dead," said Sherman-Palladino and Palladino.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.