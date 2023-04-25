Fanatic Feed: XO, Kitty Trailer, Curious Case of Natalia Grace Premiere Date, and More

Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

Lara Jean's journey is over, and it's time for Kitty to enter the spotlight.

Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for the To All the Boys... franchise's spinoff series, XO, Kitty, and it looks like a lot of fun.

"Teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey thinks she knows everything there is to know about love," the logline reads.

"But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she'll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it's your own heart on the line."

XO, Kitty stars Anna Cathcart (Kitty Song Covey), Minyeong Choi (Dae), Gia Kim (Yuri), Sang Heon Lee (Min Ho), Anthony Keyvan (Q), Peter Thurnwald (Alex) with Yunjin Kim (Jina), and Sarayu Blue (Trina).

The cast is rounded out by John Corbett (Dan Covey), Michael K Lee (Professor Lee), Jocelyn Shelfo (Madison), and Regan Aliyah (Juliana).



Meanwhile, Investigation Discovery announced today a startling new docuseries The Curious Case of Natalia Grace, which offers extraordinary access and exclusive insight into a mystery ripped straight from the headlines: Who is Natalia Barnett?

Initially assumed to be a 6-year-old Ukrainian orphan with spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia, a rare bone growth disorder that can result in skeletal abnormalities as well as issues with hearing and vision, Natalia was adopted by Kristine and Michael Barnett in 2010.

However, the happy family dynamic soured when allegations against Natalia were brought by the Barnetts who alleged Natalia was an adult masquerading as a child with intent to harm their family.

In 2013, Natalia was discovered living on her own which ignited an investigation that led to Michael and Kristine's arrest and a firestorm of questions.

This astonishing odyssey of deceit, colorful characters, twisted family dynamics and unbelievable testimonies will premiere across three consecutive nights on ID beginning Monday, May 29, airing nightly from 9-11 pm ET/PT.



Meanwhile, MGM+ today announced a 10-episode series order for Emperor of Ocean Park, a thrilling, suspenseful take on author and law professor Stephen L. Carter's best-selling novel, from executive producer/writer Sherman Payne (Charm City Kings, Shameless), John Wells Productions (JWP), and Warner Bros. Television.

Damian Marcano (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty) is set to direct multiple episodes. Set in the worlds of politics, Ivy League academia, and the beaches of Martha's Vineyard, the series centers on Talcott Garland, an Ivy League law professor whose quiet life is shattered when his father, Judge Oliver Garland, dies of an apparent heart attack.

The nature of the judge's death is questioned by Tal's sister, Mariah, a former journalist, and inveterate conspiracy theorist, who believes that the judge, a failed Black nominee to the Supreme Court, met with foul play.

Emperor of Ocean Park is produced by JWP in association with Warner Bros. Television, where JWP is under an overall deal.

John Wells, Sherman Payne, Damian Marcano, Shukree Tilghman, and JWP's Erin Jontow will serve as executive producers. Payne, who will also serves as showrunner, wrote the first episode, which will be directed by Marcano.

Payne is represented by WME, Entertainment 360, and McKuin Frankel Whitehead. Carter and the novel are represented by Lynn Nesbit from Janklow & Nesbit, and Bob Bookman. Marcano is represented by Rothman Brecher Ehrich Livingston and Joel VanderKloot.

Netflix has confirmed The Out-Laws, a new original movie headlined by Adam Devine, will premiere July 7, 2023.

"Owen Browning (Adam Devine) is a straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life, Parker (Nina Dobrev)," the logline teases.

"When his bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws (Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin) who just arrived in town, are the infamous Out-Laws."

The cast is rounded out by Nina Dobrev, Michael Rooker, Poorna Jagannathan, Julie Hagerty, Richard Kind, Lil Rel Howery, Blake Anderson, Lauren Lapkus, Laci Mosley, with Ellen Barkin, and Pierce Brosnan.

