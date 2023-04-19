Fanatic Feed: Yellowstone and Succession Stars Join Paramount+ Movie, Bling Empire Toppled at Netflix, & More

Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

Netflix's Bling Empire franchise is no more.

Deadline broke the news Wednesday, revealing that Bling Empire would not return for a fourth season.

Additionally, the New York-set spinoff has been canceled after a single season.

Stars included Christine Chiu, Kane Lim, Kelly Mi Li, Kevin Kreider, Gabriel Chu, Anna Shay, Cherie Chan, Jessey Lee, Kim Lee, Andrew Gray, Jamie Xie, and Guy Tang for the original series.

The spinoff Bling Empire: New York starred Dorothy Wang, who was in season two of the original show, as well as Tina Leung, Deborah Hung, and Stephen Hung.

No reason has been given for the cancellations, and there's no telling whether Netflix will revisit the franchise down the line.

Meanwhile, Acorn TV, AMC+, and BBC America launched the highly anticipated trailer for the third and final season of Sally Wainwright's enthralling and critically praised drama Happy Valley ahead of its premiere on Monday, May 22.

Season 3 of the multi-BAFTA Award-winning series will be available exclusively across all three networks, with a new episode debuting weekly.

In the epic and unmissable final season, Sergeant Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire, Julia, Last Tango in Halifax) discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim, sparking a chain of events that unwittingly leads her straight back to murderer and rapist Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton, McMafia, Little Women).

Catherine's grandson Ryan (Rhys Connah, The Runaways) is now sixteen and has ideas of his own about what kind of relationship he wants to have with Tommy, the man Catherine still refuses to acknowledge as his father.

Still battling the seemingly never-ending problem of drugs in the valley and those who supply them, Catherine is on the cusp of retirement.

Will she solve this final case? The six-episode season also sees Siobhan Finneran (Downton Abbey) returning to her iconic role as Clare Cartwright, the devoted sister of Catherine.

Netflix has debuted the official trailer for its upcoming Arnold Schwarzenegger comedy, FUBAR.

"When a father and daughter learn that they've each secretly been working as CIA Operatives for years, they realize their entire relationship has been a lie and they truly don't know one another at all," the logline reads.

"Forced to team up as partners, the series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action and humor."

The series premieres globally on May 25.

The cast also includes Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Gabriel Luna, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Fabiana Udenio, Barbara Eve Harris, Aparna Brielle, Andy Buckley, and Jay Baruchel

Check out the trailer below.

On Peacock. Rainn Wilson and The Geography of Bliss has landed a May 18 premiere date.

Host and intrepid traveler Rainn Wilson traverses the globe searching for the secrets to the happiest societies on earth.

Based on Eric Weiner's New York Times bestselling book, "The Geography of Bliss: One Grump's Search for the Happiest Places in the World," Rainn will explore some of the happiest and least happy places on earth from Iceland to Qatar to Ghana, and in a profound, humorous, and experiential way that unpacks the science of happiness.

Check out the trailer.

Meanwhile, Paramount+ today announced the start of production and cast for the service's latest original coming-of-age film, Little Wing, from Awesomeness and inspired by the New Yorker article of the same name by Susan Orlean.

The film starts production this month in Portland, Ore.

Little Wing follows Kaitlyn, a 13-year-old girl who, reeling from her parents' divorce and the pending loss of her home, is drawn into the world of pigeon racing.

She hopes to solve her family's financial woes by stealing a valuable bird, but instead forms a bond with the owner who cultivates her love of the sport.

Starring in the movie are Brian Cox (Succession) as Jaan, the pigeon racer, Kelly Reilly (Yellowstone, Here, A Haunting in Venice) as Maddie, Kaitlyn's mom, while Brooklynn Prince (Cocaine Bear, The Florida Project) will play Kaitlyn.

Che Tafari (Me Time) as Adam, Kaitlyn's classmate, and friend.

Written by Academy Award nominee John Gatins (Flight), the film will be directed and executive produced by DGA Award nominee Dean Israelite (Are You Afraid of the Dark?, Power Rangers).

John Gatins and Naomi Despres serve as producers. Little Wing is executive produced by Karen Rosenfelt, Donald De Line, Susan Orlean, Brian Cox, Don Dunn and Liz Brandenburg.

What are your thoughts on all this news?

Are you excited about any of these projects?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.