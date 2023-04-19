Fire Country Season 1 Episode 19 Spoilers: Bode Finds Drugs in Three Rock

Bode learned that he was up for parole on Fire Country Season 1 Episode 18, which was both exciting and scary at the same time.

Meanwhile, Eve's trauma had reached a boiling point, putting herself, the crew, and the victims in danger by acting carelessly.

Eve's behavior was a great cause for concern for the Leone family, who had missed that something was amiss with her.

Bode was assured that he would be fine when he got out, which gave him some solace.

Spoilers for Fire Country Season 1 Episode 19 tease another tense episode when the plan to get out in thirty days faces unforeseen problems.

Drugs in Three Rock

In most spaces, drugs are a huge no-no. In a camp full of convicts, having any drugs is a cardinal offense. For people barely hanging onto their second chance at freedom, it is a colossal misstep to be caught with some.

Three Rock welcomes a new member. The guy seems to be a hit among other convicts since he is very connected and dishes out favors, making him incredibly popular overnight.

This raises some suspicion in Bode because no one does anything without expecting a favor. Least of all, a convict.

It leads him to a fact-finding mission, and what he discovers leaves him shocked. The new guy is bringing drugs to the camp!

Many of the convicts in the program have led a life, and it would be a fair assumption that they have crossed paths with drugs. Being incarcerated, with however many problems it comes with, has a silver lining: it denies someone the opportunity to indulge their vices.

Some work actively to try and stay clean but once an addict, always an addict. All it takes is one mistake, and they're back to zero.

Bode's protective instincts kick in when he notices Freddy has been lured into the new guy's group. He tries to warn Freddy, but those warnings fall on deaf ears. It even causes some friction between them, which has never happened before.

Being on bad terms with Freddy is not the last of his problems because the drugs are still in the camp, and people start taking them.

One of the abusers takes some and overdoses which means that if he were found out, he would be kicked out with anyone else who had participated. As usual, Bode takes it upon himself to try and help the kid to the extent of protecting him.

This is bad for his planned parole hearing which would see him out in thirty days.

It is also worth remembering that Bode has led a violent criminal life and might have interacted with drugs. It makes him vulnerable.

It will be interesting to see how he navigates this new challenge.

Eve seeks help

The previous episode ended uncertainly, with Eve riding away in her truck. In TV terms, a grisly accident could happen.

Thankfully, that doesn’t happen, and she returns to work but not without confronting her demons first.

On returning, she is dotted with attention, which can be suffocating and annoying even. They hadn't noticed that she had been struggling, and it took a near-death experience for them to realize.

Everyone rallies behind her, which is objectively nice.

She sees her therapist, who diagnoses her with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. It all stemmed from the emergency where Rebecca died. To truly heal and stand a chance at moving on, she will need to confront that problem.

She talks to Manny, who reveals that Rebecca had been abandoned by her family, and no one claimed her belongings even after her death. Going on a journey to discover who Rebecca was and why Eve wasn't responsible for her death will be what heals her.

Fire in a wellness retreat

Wellness retreats are known as calming places where people get in touch with some parts of themselves that they have neglected. It can be hard to focus when fire endangers your life.

The crew responds to a fire at a wellness retreat.

With Eve returning to work, it puts her and Jake at close quarters, which might give them a chance to iron out their issues or worsen the situation.

Sharon is seen working still, which is quite peculiar.

It seems that the writers have forgotten that she's suffering from a terminal illness that had made her extremely weak a few weeks prior. She, however, seems fit as a fiddle without any medical intervention.

We expect that to be addressed else it will show lousy writing.

Manny got into a new relationship and was offered a job by a private firefighting company.

This could prove to be major for him.

The woman is beautiful, and the private sector pays well. It would be rational for a man in debt to take the job.

He might decide to wait and see Bode through the remaining days, but Manny might be leaving Three Rock!

What do you think of these spoilers, and how will they affect the story?

What are you most excited about?

Catch the new episode on Friday, April 21, live on CBS and the next day on Paramount+, and a review right after the CBS airing here on TV Fanatic.

