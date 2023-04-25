Frasier Revival: Peri Gilpin to Reprise Roz Role

The Frasier revival has added another familiar face to the cast.

Deadline reports that Peri Gilpin is joining the impressive guest cast of the Paramount+ sequel.

Gilpin played Roz during the original series.

As of this time of writing, Roz is set to return for one episode of the series.

News of the big return comes almost two months after it was revealed that Bebe Neuwirth would reprise her Lilith role from the original series.

Ever since the show was announced, there has been a great deal of excitement about which former cast members would show up.

Unfortunately for fans, Kelsey Grammer is the only confirmed returning series regular.

Grammer previously revealed that his on-screen brother David Hyde Pierce "basically decided he wasn't really interested in repeating the performance of Niles."

Grammer believes the decision has helped the storyline of the follow-up.

"In a very funny way, it just took us to a new place, which was what we originally wanted to do, anyway, which was a Frasier third act," Grammer told People.

"It's an entirely new life for him."

The confirmed cast for the series includes Nicholas Lyndhurst (Goodnight Sweetheart), Toks Olagundoye (Castle), Jess Salgueiro (Y: The Last Man), and newcomer Anders Keith as Niles and Daphne's son David.

The new series follows Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) in the next chapter of his life as he returns to Boston, Mass., with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge, and an old dream or two to finally fulfill.

Frasier comes from writers Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces), who executive produce with Kelsey Grammer, Tom Russo, and Jordan McMahon.

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Grammer's Grammnet NH Productions.

What are your thoughts on the casting news?

Are you excited?

A premiere date has not been determined, but the series will likely be on the air before the end of the year.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.