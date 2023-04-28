James Corden Signs Off The Late Late Show: "Thanks For Watching, That's Our Show"

It's the end of an era for late-night TV as James Corden has signed off for the last time.

His final episode of the beloved CBS featured a string of special guests, laughs, and tears.

At the beginning of the milestone episode, Corden kicked things off in the stairwell of CBS Television city before moving on to the dressing rooms to speak to his guests Harry Styles and Will Ferrell.

The long-drawn-out opening culminated in Corden admitting it was an "emotional time" because this was "the final Late Late Show in the history of CBS."

Corden's family and friends were in attendance, and there was even a special message from President Joe Biden.

"James, congratulations. 1200 shows in eight years," the message began.

"After the day you spent working for me at The White House, I'm surprised you lasted eight years at any job. To you, Reggie, and the entire team, thank you for all the joy you brought to homes across America, and special thanks for never asking me to sing in the car."

"We'll miss you, pal. I can't wait to see what you do next."

The show's head writer then offered the following:

"We also have one from Trump. Go ahead and roll it?"

Corden responded, "Can you imagine?"

While the episode was clearly an emotional affair, Corden said that a positive of leaving late-night TV is that he might get a good night's sleep.

The episode also featured a sketch involving current late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert, and Late Show alum David Letterman.

It was quite the spectacle, and Corden was candid about leaving the show behind.

"James, have you thought this through?" Colbert wondered. "What other job will allow you to break into song every single night?"

"I don't sing and dance every night," Corden shot back.

"You do," Kimmel chimed in.

Corden admitted it was "the hardest decision of his life," but he was ready to move on.

Near the show's end, Corden thanked the crew, who kept the show running, before turning to the audience.

"I've watched America change a lot. Over these past few years I've watched, I've watched divisions grow," he said.

"And I've seen, and I've felt a sense of negativity bubbling up and at points boil over. And I guess all I really want to say tonight is I implore you to remember what America signifies to the rest of the world."

"All we've ever wanted is just be a little bit of light and levity at the end of your day. Thank you for letting me do this. Thank you for letting me into your home every night," he added.

The series finale wrapped with a song that paid tribute to the series' run.

"Thanks for watching, that's our show," Corden bellowed at the end.

