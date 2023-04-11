Jeremy Renner Details Injuries Following Near-Fatal Snow Plow Accident

Jeremy Renner feels he "got lucky in a lot of ways" after surviving a near-fatal snow plow accident on New Year's Day.

The actor appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday and was candid about the horrifying incident that kicked off 2023 for him.

The Hawkeye star revealed that he had more than 35 broken bones.

"We kept discovering them because they went from critical order of priority of one of my going to die for them or not?" he said.

"Another break, another break."

The 52-year-old appeared in good spirits as he opened up about the severity of the incident and how close he came to being more seriously injured.

"It's like a giant metal-like cookie roller, right?" Renner explained.

"And it just missed every vertebra, did not hit any organs, membrane did not swell - my eye did pop out, that's weird. But I got pretty lucky that none of the organs got messed up."

While going through the traumatic incident, Renner said he was thinking about his nephew, who witnessed the events.

"I had to think about Alex's, because he was there during the entire time and he had to his uncle Jeremy on the ground - I did not see any of this stuff, but the blood and the thing and the eye, and all that stuff, right? I had to see what his perspective was."

Jeremy explained that it was "harrowing" to think about the incident from someone else's perspective.

His family was with him every step of the way and were even on hand to support him during his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel.

The Marvel star then shed more light on how the day played out from his perspective.

He recalls being on the ground for around 45 minutes but didn't remember as much when he arrived at the hospital.

"Once I got into the helicopter to [go] the hospital, that's when they jammed some sort of emergency knife or whatever they do in your chest - I don't know, that's when I was like, I got to go to sleep," he said.

On a more difficult note, Renner overheard the firefighters on the scene saying they were doing their best.

"Yes, some people thought I was dead and was going to die," he said.

Renner also didn't understand the true extent of the injuries initially, but that changed when he spoke to loved ones.

"I'm like, "No, man. I'm trying to get out of the hospital as soon as I was in it. I'm like, '"I'm out of here.'"

"That's where I found out I think I was really messed up - like, I think I really got injured," Renner said.

"It was like, everybody is acting like it's an open casket, and you are living through it. Like everybody is walking by."

"You are like, whoa - oh, yeah, everybody is giving me a reaction, I didn't know what to say."

Check out the full interview below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.