Jerry Springer, Legendary Talk Show Host, Dead at 79

One of daytime TV's most familiar faces has passed away.

It was reported Thursday morning that Jerry Springer has died at 79.

NBC affiliate WLWT shared that Springer died peacefully at his home on Thursday morning in the Chicago suburbs.

"Jerry's ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried, whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word," family spokesperson Jene Galvin said, according to THR.

"He's irreplaceable, and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on."

Springer was best known for fronting The Jerry Springer Show, a controversial talk show that delivered huge ratings.

At its peak, the series attracted audiences of 12 million viewers, towering above competitors such as The Oprah Winfrey Show.

Ultimately, the show became known for controversial guests and fights that got people talking.

In 2021, Springer opened up about the show, revealing that it wasn't supposed to be what it became.

"It started out as a normal talk show. Kind of boring, but normal," declared Jerry on Daily Blast Live.

"I was picked to replace Phil Donahue. His show was owned by the company that owned the station where I was doing the news."

Jerry noted that the series was tame those first few years, adding that "no one ever thought there'd be a fight on the talk show."

The series debuted in 1991 and lasted until 2018. The numbers were way down from its heyday by the time the show was canceled.

Despite the show's cancellation, Springer returned with Judge Jerry, but the show concluded in 2022 after a short run.

He then appeared on The Masked Singer in late 2022.

May Jerry Springer rest in peace.

