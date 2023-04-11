Julie Bowen Sets TV Return With Peacock Thriller Hysteria

Julie Bowen is returning to the small screen.

The two-time Emmy Award Winning Modern Family alum has joined the cast of Peacock's coming-of-age thriller Hysteria.

According to the streaming service, Hysteria "explores American's dark history of mass hysteria through the shocking story of the teenage Satanic Panic."

Peacock dropped a logline for the project, and it reads as follows:

When a beloved varsity quarterback disappears during the "Satanic Panic" of the late 1980s, a struggling high school heavy metal band of outcasts realize they can capitalize on the town's sudden interest in the occult by building a reputation as a Satanic metal band, until a bizarre series of murders, kidnappings, and reported "supernatural activity" triggers a leather-studded witch hunt that leads directly back to them.

It sounds very different from Modern Family, which could be why Bowen chose it as her next role.

Bowen will play the role of Linda Campbell, the mother of a teenage outcast.

Linda experiences a series of supernatural disturbances that force her to question everything she knows about her son, as well as the growing threat of Satanism in their small Midwestern town.

Bowen ended her 11-season run on Modern Family in 2020 when the series wrapped up for good.

Hysteria marks the star's return to the small screen on a regular basis.

She followed up Modern Family with Curb Your Enthusiasm and American Dad.

Hysteria will be produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Matthew Scott Kane serves as writer and executive producer.

John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldstein, Chris Bender, and Jake Weiner will also executive produce.

Jordan Vogt-Roberts (The Kings of Summer, Kong: Skull Island) is set to direct the first episode.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.