Keith Nale, Survivor Star, Dead at 62

We have some bad news to report about a Survivor favorite.

Keith Nale, who got to play the CBS game show twice, has died.

He was 62.

Nale's son, Wes, revealed the news in a statement to ET.

"He passed away this afternoon," Wes said on Tuesday.

"He'd been battling cancer for the past few months and we found out about it in January."

Keith's brother Kevin Nale added:

"A life taken way too soon! It happed so quickly. Cancer ate him up."

"He passed this afternoon at his home in Shreveport, La."

Keith first appeared on Survivor: San Juan del Sur, where he placed fourth.

He returned for Survivor: Cambodia, in which fans voted him in to give him a second chance at the game.

Keith was eliminated days before the Final Tribal Council of that season.

He played the game with Wes in 2014.

Kelley Wentworth, who competed alongside Nale twice, took to social media to pay her respects.

"Keith, a man with the purest heart, who brought humor into moments where it was needed most," she wrote.

"I'm grateful I had the opportunity to meet Keith & share memories together on the beaches of Nicaragua & Cambodia."

"My heart is with the entire Nale family. This is a devastating loss."

Jeremy Collins, who also played the game with Keith, wrote:

My condolences to the Big D, Wes, Austin and entire Nale family.

You will be missed Keith but your legacy will live on. Rest in power my firefighter/survivor brother.

Survivor fans took to social media to pay tribute to Keith Nale.

"I'll always advocate for how fantastic of a player he was," reads one tweet.

"My condolences to his family and the greater Survivor community. RIP King."

May Keith Nale rest in peace.

We would like to send our thoughts and prayers to Keith's loved ones during this difficult time.

