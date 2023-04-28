Rescue: HI-Surf: Lifeguard Drama Franchise to Shore Up FOX's 2023-24 Schedule

FOX is adding a new drama franchise focused on lifeguards to its 2023-24 schedule.

The network has announced a green light for the pulse-pounding Hawaii lifeguard drama Rescue: HI-Surf.

The new John Wells Productions (JWP) action franchise, to be co-produced by Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment, will premiere on FOX in 2023-2024.

The new franchise comes from prolific, award-winning executive producer John Wells (Shameless, The West Wing, ER) and executive producer/writer Matt Kester (Animal Kingdom, Outsiders).

Rescue: HI-Surf, is an action-packed drama that follows the personal and professional lives of the heavy-water lifeguards who patrol and protect the North Shore of O’ahu—the most famous and dangerous stretch of coastline in the world.

Each episode will feature these dedicated, heroic, and adrenaline-seeking first-responders saving lives in the difficult and often life-threatening conditions of Hawaii’s Seven Mile Miracle. Kester will write the first episode, and Wells will direct the first two episodes.

“Rescue: HI-Surf brings an edge-of-your-seat style to the North Shore of Hawaii, where lifeguards and surfers collide with visceral rescues, great character drama and all-around fun,” said Michael Thorn, President of Scripted Programming, FOX Entertainment.

“This new franchise is pure beachfront property for FOX, especially with the powerful auspices of John, Matt and our incredible partners at Warner Bros.”

“Matt and I couldn’t be happier to partner with FOX on this exciting opportunity to bring the best lifeguards in the world to the attention of television audiences,” said Wells.

“I’ve lived on the North Shore of O‘ahu for most of my life, and these are our heroes, the most extraordinary extreme athletes anywhere,” said Kester.

“Warner Bros. Television has been riding a creative wave with John Wells for many years, and Rescue: HI-Surf is another thrilling project that will capture the hearts and minds of audiences everywhere,” said Channing Dungey, Chairman & CEO, Warner Bros. Television Group.

“We’re excited to partner with John, Matt Kester and FOX to tell the stories of heavy-water lifeguards in a way that has not been seen before. I can’t wait for everyone to experience this thrilling new franchise.”

It's certainly exciting that FOX is enthusiastic about the show kickstarting a franchise.

It's a great vote of confidence, but it certainly makes you wonder how many shows the network plans to mine from the franchise.

There will also be questions about whether the second series will be ordered before the first has hit the air because, what if the franchise fails to garner enough interest to sustain?

Parts of the press release also made us think that the show was a reality series, so maybe reality shows about lifeguards are on the agenda.

FOX already has the successful 9-1-1 franchise, but with both still awaiting a renewal, there's a chance they could move over to the Disney-owned ABC.

You would think they would both be slam dunks for renewal, but negotiations are underway to keep the 9-1-1 cast intact for Season 7, and it might not be financially feasible for FOX to keep the show next season.

Economics on broadcast series are becoming more difficult by the year, as evidenced by the recent news that the Law & Order and One Chicago franchises will be giving their series regulars fewer episodes.

This week alone it was reported that 11 series regulars of Bob Hearts Abishola were demoted for next season.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.