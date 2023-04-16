Ride Season 1 Episode 4 Review: Estella

The McMurrays and their friends strived to redefine themselves in Ride Season 1 Episode 4, especially the three lead women.

One of the reasons this series works is all three of them -- Isobel, Missy, and Valeria -- are strong and independent and don't want to be defined by relationships or their pasts.

Let's begin with Isobel, our strong matriarch, who wouldn't let anyone tell her what to do.

Isobel runs everything at the ranch, and she does not stop to think about herself. Out of her children, Tuff was the one that noticed that she was pulling all-nighters dealing with a pregnant horse.

As the baby of the family and the ranch foreman, he seemed most in tune with his mom's responsibilities and moods.

While Valeria was the one to suggest throwing Isobel a party, everyone wanted to honor the woman who gave so much to them.

One problem -- Isobel hated her birthday, especially since her husband and Austin died.

All Isobel wanted was to tend to her pregnant horse. I loved how Tuff tricked her by bringing Cody (a visiting James Tupper) to check on the animals.

Isobel has had chemistry with both Hank and Cody so far in Ride Season 1, but I think Cody relates to her better.

She doesn't need a romantic relationship, but she was able to let her guard down in front of him in a front moment and admit how hard ranching is.

Cody reminded her that the hard times make the good times sweeter, so her kids wanted to celebrate her.

Missy ran into her mom in town for the first time in over a year.

Missy was close to Isabel, and we had not heard about her family yet, so I assumed they were not in the picture.

Missy's mother meant well, but offering advice immediately only infuriated Missy. Missy has been involved with the McMurrays for a long time.

Connie: I just don’t want you to repeat my mistakes and fall for another cowboy who’s going break your heart.

Missy: Austin didn’t break my heart, Mom. He died. And he was nothing like Dad.

Even Valeria reiterated what Connie said regarding how it's time for Missy to think of herself.

Missy probably hated that her mom was partly right since she's even said she hates that Frontier only hired her because she was a McMurray.

She wanted that campaign because of her own success, not Austin's, and not because she's now training Cash.

Missy loves the McMurrays because they are kind to her and teach her strength.

That was part of the problem with her mom. Her mom sensed that Missy was closer to Isobel and resented it.

While Connie wanted her daughter to be happy, she didn't want to lose her to another woman.

Isobel tried convincing her it wasn't a competition, but she was always graceful.

While waiting to hear if she was fired from Frontier and dealing with her mom, Missy spent the day with Gus and Sophie.

Cash was convinced Gus was claiming stakes to both the ranch and Missy, but Gus maintained he had come for a carefree day.

Missy saw a different side of Gus since he was so concerned about Sophie, who was going through a difficult time with her parent's divorce.

Divorce is often hard on young children, especially when they feel invisible and want to run away.

Sophie looked up to Missy, partly because Missy was her idol and somewhat because Missy seemed to relate to her. Missy knew exactly how to talk to the little girl about broken families and parents still loving her.

She understood Gus and the pressure he must feel, caught between parental expectations and his own dreams.

While I love the history Cash and Missy share, Missy and Gus are adorable, especially in scenes with Sophie.

As we learn more about Gus's past, this is shaping into an interesting triangle.

Each of these strong women strived to redefine themselves, but who is Valeria?

After being gone a year, many of the ranch hands resented that Isobel literally threw a promotion at Valeria, so she had to find a way to relate to them again and gain their respect.

It seemed like Valeria had difficulty figuring out who she was when Cash told her to be herself. Is that because she's still learning or because she's told so many lies, and it's hard to remember them?

Her poker skills were fantastic, making me wonder if Sara Garcia was a poker wizard.

Beating many guys at poker can either earn their respect or make them suspicious. Seeing Valeria's fake IDs on Ride Season 1 Episode 3 gave Tuff even more ammunition.

Since Austin died, Tuff considered it his job to protect the family, but confronting Valeria at his mom's birthday party was the wrong time.

Isobel was quick to comfort Valeria, saying the ranch was her home.

Valeria has always implied her mom abandoned her, or did it seem that way to her since her mom died? Isobel has apparently given both Valeria and Missy the nurturing they craved, but what is the real story?

"Estella" opened up so many more questions. What happened to Valeria's mother, and why did she change her name?

What triggered the problems in Missy's relationship with her mom and Gus's relationship with his family?

