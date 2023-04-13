School Spirits Season 1 Episode 8 Review: Madison's Body

Many TV shows with a mystery driving the narrative struggle to stick the landing, but School Spirits managed to go above and beyond to give answers and leave even more questions if the show returns.

After School Spirits Season 1 Episode 8, it's hard to imagine the fine folks at Paramount+ not keeping the show around because that was one of the most satisfying hours of TV in years.

"Madison's Body" had a difficult task, and it delivered thanks to the intricate twists, solid performances from our leads, and a cliffhanger that will keep us speculating in the off-season.

Mr. Martin was supposed to be this beacon of hope for the students in the afterlife, so his being revealed as this master manipulator preventing the teenagers from crossing over came out of the left field.

After death, you want to believe there's happiness and peace if there's another side, so his actions are manipulative and despicable.

Rhonda knowing about his secrets was another surprise, but now their interactions make all the more sense. Well played, writers.

There's undoubtedly a darkness within Mr. Martin that viewers haven't been privy to, and based on that menacing look on his face when Maddie realized the truth, it's hard to imagine what comes next.

Simon: Where should I look?

Maddie: Try the dresser. She used to hide bottles in her closet. If she took that money, it'll be in one of her usual hiding places. She's gotten less and less creative over the years. When she's really desperate, she even uses my room.

Mr. Martin knew the net was closing in when Dawn passed over because the spirits in the school recognized a change in energy that didn't occur when Janet disappeared.

Janet taking up residence in Maddie's body was not on my bingo card, and the execution of the reveal was very well handled.

As a viewer, I couldn't help but think most of the other characters had been accounted for whenever the teenagers came into contact with this hooded figure.

Maddie has spent the entire season trying to solve her murder, but really she's been trying to find a way to get back into her body and resume her life.

Maddie: I know it's not what we thought we'd find, but... I had this when I went to look for her. And I didn't have it when I showed up here.

Simon: There could be a completely logical, non-murderous explanation for this.

Maddie: Get her here. I always know when she's lying. I know all her tells. If you can get her in a room with me... Or with us, you can talk to her, and we can figure out if... my mom... Okay.

Simon: Okay, I'll figure something out.

Maddie: Simon? Yesterday, what you said about whether or not us figuring it out means me moving on...

Simon: Don't worry about that right now.

Maddie: I was being selfish.

Given Janet's actions and decision to skip town on a bus at night, she isn't ready to hand Maddie's body back over.

In her defense, her life was robbed because Mr. Martin set the fire, so why would she want to commit to the afterlife?

How will Maddie be able to cope with the knowledge that she isn't dead after reaching this milestone in writing her obituary?

She's gone through the motions of denial, missing out on life and potentially moving on somewhere else from her friends and family.

She's going to be more confused than ever, and there's not much she can do to regain her body because she can't leave the school grounds.

Maddie: What is that?

Simon: That's the person who's been breaking into houses across town. It's who attacked Xavier tonight. I don't know... if this is real, Maddie. Maybe you're just some fսckеd up coping mechanism that I created to put off the pain... To put off the pain of losing you. But you're alive out there, and I lost my mind.

Maddie: No. Simon, this is real. This is me. Simon. No, Simon. Simon, I'm real.

Simon's reaction to Maddie on the video was par for the course. He's been driven by his passion for finding out the truth to get closure, so of course, he could have imagined Maddie all along.

The look on his face, as he said he couldn't proceed interacting with what he thought was a figment of his imagination, was a difficult watch.

It's easy to understand the reactions from both perspectives because, when you think about it, Simon has been her confidante and her link to the real world.

If she loses that and can't convince Simon to find Janet, she could be trapped at the school long after the other spirits pass over.

I imagine Xavier will be more pivotal on School Spirits Season 2.

His condition at the end of the finale was concerning, but given that the incident didn't occur at the school, it's more likely he'll be able to see Maddie and will be the person to convince Simon that there's more to this than they don't know.

My ideal scenario would be for Claire, Nicole, Simon, and Xavier to join forces to help the spirits find peace and bring Madison's spirit back to her body.

I don't know how achievable that will be, but the finale's biggest theme was hope.

Simon's plan to get Sandra to the school to find out how she came to have Maddie's necklace, but it was an arduous task.

Sandra understandably feels awful because she wasn't the best mother to Maddie, and when people are gone from our lives, we reflect on the bad times and how we could have done better.

If the flashbacks proved anything, it's that Sandra has been impulsive throughout Maddie's whole life.

Cashing out Maddie's college money and putting it towards a house in another town reiterated as much.

I hope Sandra is filled in on what's been happening soon because there's also that chance that Janet returns to town in Maddie's body and poses as her to have a roof over her head.

The beauty of the show is that, just when you think the story is ending, shocking developments sent the narrative in a compelling direction.

There are now several possibilities for the show to move forward, and all we need is an official pickup from Paramount+ to keep the show going.

